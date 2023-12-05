Watch: Journalist Exposes GLOBAL Mass Migration Crisis

The U.S. is currently being flooded with an unending horde of unvetted illegal aliens, including an unknown number of criminals. Unfortunately, that migrant crisis is not unique to this country or this hemisphere.

Advertisement

Center for Immigration Studies Fellow Todd Bensman is exposing the global migrant crisis, including the number of Muslim men flooding into Western countries. Sadly, woke governments, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN) are encouraging this invasion.

On Dec. 3, Bensman posted a video of what looked like a large migrant camp — supported and funded by the UN and EU — housing migrants from Muslim-majority nations near the town of Bihać in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The camp, filmed at night, was blazing with lights.

“The UN illegal immigration material support way station known as ‘Kamp Lipa’ 30 kilometers south of Bihać Bosnia filled with Afghans, Syrians, Moroccans, Algerians, and Turks all resting and resupplying before departure through woods to enter the EU’s Croatia - Balkan Route.” After a fire destroyed the original camp, Lipa was rebuilt with the EU alone contributing 1.7 million euros.

The UN illegal immigration material support way station known as “Kamp Lipa” 30 kilometers south of Bihać Bosnia filled with Afghans, Syrians, Moroccans, Algerians, and Turks all resting and resupplying before departure through woods to enter the EU’s Croatia - Balkan Route pic.twitter.com/6oPK606poM — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 3, 2023

As a reminder of why UN-run entities are so catastrophic, UNRWA works in and runs camps for Palestinians filled with jihadis (see below about Askar camp) and educational programs and schools for Palestinians where children are taught to be “martyrs” — i.e., terrorist jihadis — to aim for Jews "all [to] die" and be "executed," and to refuse peace with Israel. In Gaza and Israel, the UN is literally training future Muslim terrorists; in Bosnia and elsewhere (including the Americas), the UN is helping potential Muslim terrorists enter illegally and claim freebies. Now there’s food for thought.

Advertisement

A must watch, and a must share.

Mind-blowing.

Comment and let me know your thoughts.



Honestly, if there is one video you should watch today. This is the one.



UNRWA - Askar (2023) a short but extremely revealing video by David Bedein.



UNRWA have created a Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/XYkUefxdov — Kosher Kockney (@KosherKockney) December 1, 2023

Indeed, Bensman posted a clip of an Afghan man on his way to England who said of the vicious terrorist organization running his home country, “Taliban good.” He elaborated, “Good people [are] Muslim. I am Muslim.” Of course, one might well ask why the man is illegally immigrating to England if Afghanistan under the Taliban is such a glorious paradise — unless the migrant is planning to export the Taliban’s terrorism to England.

Here in America, we know that terrorist cells are operating in the country, and we've seen a huge spike in terrorists and potential terrorists trying to enter the U.S. illegally under Biden. And, as Bensman noted, there are lots of Afghans pouring into the U.S. How many agree with the man in the video below?

The good news: this Taliban-loving Afghan now at a camp in western Bosnia is on his way to England instead of the US. The bad news: plenty of Afghans are crossing the US southern border too and would probably answer the same if ever asked this forbidden question. pic.twitter.com/CjV1bXViNS — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on Dec. 2, Bensman tweeted, “With just a few Euros, this group of Moroccans and Algerians at a UN camp in north western Bosnia are off to hike through a Croatian crackdown and join the hundreds of thousands of fellow countrymen flooding into the EU, which is considering Trumpian tough measures.”

Advertisement

The migrants in the video — all young men — seemed cheerfully scornful at the suggestion that law enforcement would impede their progress at all. Sadly, they’re likely right unless policies do change.

With just a few Euros, this group of Moroccans and Algerians at a UN camp in north western Bosnia are off to hike through a Croatian crackdown and join the hundreds of thousands of fellow countrymen flooding into the EU, which is considering Trumpian tough measures. pic.twitter.com/7eJaPLRFd9 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 2, 2023

On the Croatia-Bosnia border, an abandoned smuggler vehicle… big Croatian crackdown underway at the behest of richer countries upstream of this heavily trammeled segment of the “Balkan Route” Local Croat cops said this was a car chase and bailout & that they caught all - Afghans pic.twitter.com/kD5wO7zFU3 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 2, 2023

Related: Feds Warn of Hamas, Hezbollah Terrorists Potentially Crossing Southern Border

Bensman also called out the collapse of border security in Slovenia:

Evidence of what happens when left-wing governments - always, anywhere - gain custody of impactful border security infrastructure like pedestrian fences and walls, this fortification built by Slovenia in 2015 and well guarded until progressives took government here in 2023 pic.twitter.com/iVhMIzrSQi — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 4, 2023

The progressive liberal new Slovenia gov inherited a border fence built in 2015 to successfully control a mass migration. But this year pulled all guards amid a huge swell of illegals now pouring in. Sound familiar? Here’s what lefty border governance looks like elsewhere: pic.twitter.com/iOqcdljcCN — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 4, 2023

Advertisement

Sadly, the woke globalists are trying to destroy the Western world as we know it and rebuild it into a one-world dystopia with no national identity or borders.