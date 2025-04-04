The Mangione Effect

Remember when Ivy League brat and privileged one-percenter Luigi Mangione gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood? Remember how Mangione was instantly lionized by the Left, including by U.S. Senators? Or how a California ballot initiative dealing with medical insurance coverage was called the Luigi Mangione Act? Or how the SNL audience erupted into cheers at the mention of his name? Or how sellout establishment hacks like comedian Bill Burr shouted "Free Luigi!" to a Jimmy Kimmel audience before going on a rant trying to justify the murder?

Gee, I wonder what this might drive the next deranged leftist watching all of it to do?

Oh wait, it just happened on Tuesday.

In California, a man with a "grudge" towards pharmacies walked into a Walgreens and began shooting employees, killing 34-year-old Erick Velazquez, husband and father of two.

I won't dignify the killer by mentioning his name, but I do wonder whether he was influenced by Mangione himself. Or was he influenced by Sen. Warren, or Bill Burr, or any other figure of influence who heaped praise and paean upon murderer Luigi Mangione?

Don't expect any calls from Sen. Warren to bring down the temperature. Don't expect a minute of silence for Velazquez on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. Don't expect Bill Burr to raise money for Velazquez's widow and orphans. Don't expect the cretins in their audiences who cheered for Mangione to hold any candlelight vigils nor "come together as a community" in Velazquez's memory.

Why? Because, at best, the Left sees people like Erick Velazquez as collateral damage, unfortunate but unavoidable in The People's War against Big Pharma/Big Health/Big Oil/Big Whatever. At worst (and probably closer to their actual view) is that Velazquez and his ilk are not innocent victims; rather, they knowingly and willingly "sold out" by doing the dirty groundwork for Big Mean Corporations. They are enemy footsoldiers in the bigger war.

Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, then-professor and fake Indian Ward Churchill dismissed the 3,000 or so civilian victims as "little Eichmanns," a comparison to the infamous Nazi bureaucrat and an insinuation that they were responsible for their own murders for being complicit in a supposedly evil system. Two decades later, the left overall has largely arrived at this line of thinking.

To the left, Walgreens employee and husband and father of two Erick Velazquez is as "guilty" as United Healthcare CEO and husband and father of two Brian Thompson. They won't even bother trotting out the usual blame-the-gun clichés. For "little Eichmanns" like Velazquez, it ain't worth their breath. Pharmacy employees are fair game, as are Tesla drivers and Jewish university students and Christian grade schoolers. If everyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi, it doesn't matter if you take out the Furher himself or just one of his camp guards. It's all good.

I usually end my observations on the spread of such violence with a warning to be careful what you wish for. But in this case, I can't. Because this is exactly what the Left wished for.

