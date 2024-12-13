"Understandable" Violence and the Left

Nothing like the senseless murder of a married father of two to get the left all hot and excited, eh? Most of them have been openly celebrating the assassination of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson. He checked all the right boxes:

White Male Wealthy Cisheteronormative Represented an ideological boogeyman from a complex, multifaceted industry, the inner workings of which your average rank-and-file leftist is completely ignorant about. And leftists themselves intentionally made these inner workings both more confusing and more expensive by supporting the corrupt passage of the Obamacare pork fest.

The alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, checks almost all of these boxes as well. His crime is a textbook example of projection. And during his (calculated) outburst on the way to court earlier this week about his "lived experience," he made it clear that he feels he, the murderer, is the victim in all this. Whatever his "lived experience" is, my bet is that, during his privileged life as the descendant of a real estate mogul who attended an elite private school and an Ivy League university, his "lived experience" included access to far better health care than the 99% of the rest of us below him on the economic scale.

For anyone interested in why healthcare costs in America are so high, Kevin Roche at Healthy Skeptic has a very informative article here. Had Mangione bothered with the research, he would have found Thompson pretty low on the blame list. But the left isn't interested in nuance, is it?

One of Mangione's supporters is former WaPo writer Taylor Lorenz, who wrote on Bluesky, "And people wonder why we want these executives dead." She later tried to backtrack with a Clintonesque explanation that the word "we" doesn't mean what you think it means. But she also doubled down by saying that it's "natural to wish" death upon healthcare CEOs.

Actually, no it isn't. Not if you're a moral human being. Anger is natural. A desire to peacefully bring about change through the democratic process is natural. Wishing murder on civilians because of your own pathological immaturity is not natural.

You'll notice that those mouthing about how "understandable" the murder was are never the ones to pull the trigger, are they? But they're happy to provide moral cover for those who do. And they know exactly what they're doing. They cover their bases by giving a violence-is-never-the-answer qualifier in their opening sentence, and then they proceed with passionate monologues about how violence is, in fact, the answer. "It cannot be unexpected," "People are upset," "This is understandable," etc.

They're stirring the pot. They're hoping more acts of violence like this occur, so long as it's in the service of a leftist cause. And when violence does occur, they'll claim they oppose violence but then continue to try and stir up anger to unleash more of it. Pedigreed morons like Mangione take the bait and do the left's bidding. Mangione was predictably found and arrested, and now the leftists who riled him up will do everything they can to rile up the next would-be murderer.

Leftists have been excusing violence as "understandable" since Mangione was in diapers. After some people did some things Islamic terrorists murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11, they gave us the usual, "This is a tragedy, but…" and proceeded to lecture us about the terrorists' "legitimate grievances." In other words, we Americans had it coming.

During the Occupy protests, the state capitol rotunda takeovers, and the Seattle anarchist CHAZ secession, the leftists didn't once say the word "insurrection." Rather, we were told that "this is what democracy looks like."

When Republican congressmen get shot on baseball fields, when Republican senators are assaulted on their own front lawns, when assassins target Republican Supreme Court justices, and when cops are shot from rooftops in Dallas, we're told that the victims deserved it. When BLM and Antifa destroy cities and murder civilians, we're told that it was all "mostly peaceful."

When churches and synagogues are vandalized, when statues and historical landmarks are destroyed, and when civilians sporting MAGA gear are attacked, the Left doesn't even bother with its usual disclaimers about unacceptable violence and just gets right down to openly supporting it.

Hollywood actors like Peter Fonda and Rob Reiner call for conservatives to be sexually assaulted and for "all-out war" against conservative media. Likewise, writers from Vice and Vox call for conservatives to be physically attacked. While introducing then-President Obama, Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa Jr. told a Detroit crowd to "take these sons of bitches out."

Democrat senators and congressmen vocally support criminals and murderers. Then-Sen. Tim Kaine told Mika Brzezinski that Democrats need to "fight in the streets." Vice President Kamala Harris posted links to help bail them out of jail. During his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden himself said, "Let's start a real physical revolution." Her Majesty Hillary Clinton told CNN viewers they "cannot be civil" with Republicans. And congresswoman Maxine Waters infamously called for street violence and mob action against conservatives.

But rest assured that neither Rob Reiner, Jimmy Hoffa, Taylor Lorenz, nor Hillary Clinton will ever murder a CEO. However, they'll "understand" if you do. And they'll write a supportive tweet for you while you stare down a life sentence of daily droppings of the soap.

And it's all "understandable." It's understandable that media, Hollywood elitists, and Democrat politicians try to goad and manipulate their gullible followers because that's what arrogant narcissists do. It's understandable that pampered, sheltered brats like Mangione violently lash out when the world doesn't operate the way they think it should because this is how our delicate Eloi have been taught to handle any and all adversity.

But when citizens like Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny step up to do the job the government won't and protect their fellow citizens, the left melts into howls of outrage about "vigilantism." The left supports only widespread, chaotic violence with the goal of tearing society down, not calculated, limited, and legal violence with the goal of protecting it.

In justifying Mangione's crime, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, "You can only push people so far, and then they start to take matters into their own hands." So very true, senator. And the Left should be careful in giving cover to political violence. There's a lot of anger out there about a whole slew of issues. It's not only our broken healthcare system that makes it more and more "natural to wish" harm upon its enablers. It's not just the woke and the economically illiterate who might "take matters into their own hands."

It's debatable whether or not a morbidly obese, chain-smoking septuagenarian was "murdered" by his health insurance policy or by his own horrendous life choices. But it's undeniable that thousands of Americans fall prey to murder, rape, and robbery from illegal immigrants who were intentionally allowed to enter the country for the sole purpose of political Machiavellianism. The next Mangione might target someone who had something to do with this.

The draconian COVID restrictions kept unnecessarily in place across large swathes of blue America caused massive harm to our economy, to our education, and to the mental health of an entire generation of kids. The next Mangione might target someone who had something to do with this.

Impressionable children are being coached and manipulated by teachers and officials in taxpayer-funded schools to undergo gender transition with neither the consent nor knowledge of their parents. Many of these procedures are medically damaging and irreversible. Teachers' unions hold our kids' education hostage, they stifle school choice, and they indoctrinate students with extreme leftist ideology. The next Mangione might target someone who had something to do with this.

Our health is detrimentally affected not so much by insurance coverage, but by unelected federal bureaucrats who allow poisonous additives in our foods, who prevent importation of cheaper prescription drugs, and who killed tens of thousands of Americans with a government-made opium epidemic. The next Mangione might target someone who had something to do with this.

No-bail laws and the inaction of Soros DAs lead directly to an increase in crime and more dangerous cities. Big Tech (with the noble exception of X) works to suppress free speech rather than to promote it. Our alphabet agencies and former intelligence officials openly interfere in our elections, to the detriment of the God-given freedoms inherent to all Americans. The next Mangione might target someone who had something to do with this.

And the manner in which our government treats our war veterans is a sick joke. Those who have fought, bled, and suffered in our wars are being discarded in favor of increased funding for illegals to shack up in five-star hotels, for electric car subsidies, and for supply piers for Palestinian terrorists. The next Mangione might not only target someone who had something to do with this, but might also have the "lived experience" of live combat that Mangione lacked, and he might not be so easily apprehended without leaving far greater destruction in his wake.

For the record, I vehemently oppose violence of any form against innocent civilians, unequivocally and without the follow-up "but…". People like Anthony Fauci, Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, Alexander Vindman, John Brennan, and Andrew McCabe belong in jail. But as detestable as these figures are, they do not deserve to be gunned down in cold blood by some snot-nosed punk upset about The System. As corrupt as our system is, it's better to reform it from within than to burn the whole thing down, because out of those ashes will arise a totalitarian government worse than anything we've yet imagined.

The Left so far has remained unscathed by rightist violence, largely because conservatives don't utilize mob behavior, intimidation, arson, or murder to achieve political ends. We conservatives practice what we preach and have shown through our actions and our restraint that we overwhelmingly prefer to peacefully deal with these issues at the ballot box. If the aforementioned leftists have broken the law, my hope is that the incoming Trump DOJ investigates, prosecutes, and secures convictions in the legal and proper way.

Rest assured, if and when a leftist is assassinated by a conservative, all the blather about "understandable" violence will dissolve into the usual rantings about fascism and vigilantism and about how Fox News and X and Trump's rhetoric led to this. But the hypocrisy of the left won't be enough to deter these would-be assassins, nor to protect any innocent victims. The left loves violence. The left bathes itself in violence. And if a few leftist eggs are broken making the omelet, the left will dismiss it as collateral damage.

Because by then, the left will have desensitized society to the point where any violence in the furtherance of a political goal is "understandable."