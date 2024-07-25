There's an old saying. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Especially in the sordid, cutthroat world of politics, it can get pretty discouraging when...

Advertisement

But wait, look! Donald Trump was nearly assassinated! Surely the country will unite and come together! Surely the Democrats will ease off on the unhinged invective!

Nope. Less than two days later, some on the Left were peddling conspiracy theories that QAnon would reject as too ludicrous. Others lamented the fact that not only did Trump live, but the incident would also boost his standing. The Left does nothing if not keep its eyes on the ball of absolute, uncontested power. As far as national unity? The assassination attempt barely budged the polling numbers.

But wait, look! Joe Biden dropped out of the race! For the good of the country! What a patriot!

Actually, Democrat power brokers Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama forced him out with the help of the megadonor class (remember when Dems said those people were bad?). And this was after three weeks of obstinate resistance from Biden, which follows years of both government officials and their media eunuchs covering up his mental deterioration. One wonders what dirt they had on him or what threats they used to force him to capitulate.

As for Biden, he is a career criminal who possesses not an ounce of actual patriotism and makes every move based solely on Machiavellian calculations of how it can benefit him and his degenerate family. In 2020, the Democrats allowed him to be president on the devil's bargain that he would do whatever his leftist handlers told him to do. To that end, he didn't disappoint. His perfect replacement, the California Cackler hand puppet, just transferred from Pelosi's weak hand to the dominant hand.

Advertisement

But wait, look! USSS Director Kim Cheatle resigned! A bipartisan effort! Accountability!

Rest assured, not a single person has been "held accountable." Cheadle is off not to prison or social exile but to retirement with full government benefits or possibly back to a corporation to run its security as she did for Pepsi. While there may be some interim director, another Democrat big donor yes-man will eventually fill the slot. Whichever agent in charge made the call to leave that sloped, dangerous, Everest-like rooftop unsecured is still presumably doing the same job he did on July 13. Meanwhile, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are sitting pretty, accountable to nothing and to nobody.

But wait, look! The media is now reporting on Biden's senility! Finally, they're doing their jobs again!

Not even close. The same media that told us last month that Biden was sharp as a tack was also fretting that a Kamala candidacy would be a disaster because of the uncharted depths of her sheer stupidity. Criticisms that were "ageist" when people said them about Biden are fine to say about Trump. And any criticism lobbed at Harris will once again be attacked as racist and sexist. Prepare to swoon over the coming weeks about how she has the mind of Socrates, the integrity of Lincoln, and the feisty pep of a street brawler.

But wait, look! The Democrats are saving democracy!

The Democrats have previously tried to save democracy by attempting to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College, expand the Senate, wage lawfare, use Big Tech to silence dissent, ban voter ID, rule by executive fiat, coerce the citizenry with violent mobs, and jail or assassinate their opponents. Their latest attempt to save democracy involves engineering a palace coup to forcibly remove a sitting president who won all fifty states during their primaries and replacing him with a sleep-your-way-to-the-top DEI candidate for whom nobody voted and who utterly lacks the mental capacity to run a nation.

Advertisement

What have the recent monumental events changed? Other than the shuffling of names, this past day has been indistinguishable from last week, last month, and last year. The putrescent Deep State remains unscathed and is currently barreling full steam ahead with its considerable power to prevent the will of the people from asserting itself.

Last night, we watched the grotesque spectacle of a mumbling, shameless fool "pass the torch" to, quite literally, the one person in the country less qualified than he. Almost every officeholding Democrat of importance obeyed their orders and immediately endorsed Harris as their willing Andropov. And the media, on a dime... on a DIME... followed suit.

The more things change...