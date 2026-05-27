Former AG Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Bond told CNN and CBS on May 27 that she received the diagnosis shortly after leaving the Department of Justice in April 2026 and has since undergone surgery.

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Bondi stated she is "doing well" in her recovery following surgery a few weeks ago.

After leaving the DOJ, Bondi has remained active in Washington, and despite her health challenges, President Donald Trump appointed the former attorney general to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), where she is concentrating on artificial intelligence policy.

Her departure from the DOJ led to unverified rumors at the time that she was fired, while the Trump administration described it as a transition to the private sector.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has been serving as acting U.S. attorney general since she left office.

Trump described Bondi on Truth Social following her departure as "a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend."

"Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900," Trump wrote. "We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future."

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Bondi's appointment to the AI advisory panel was announced by David Sacks, co-chair of PCAST and former White House AI adviser, who cited her ability to advise on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding emerging AI technologies.

The panel is chaired both by Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios, as well as more than a dozen technology executives, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

According to Axios, Bondi will be tasked with facilitating coordination between the White House, the media, and the technology leaders serving on the advisory panel.

She will also serve in a newly established advisory role on national infrastructure.

Vice President JD Vance praised Bondi’s continued involvement in the administration, saying in a statement: “Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president’s team, and I’m thrilled for her and for all of us that she’s going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces.”

Messages of support quickly followed news of Bondi’s cancer diagnosis.

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Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, wrote on social media that Bondi had been “quietly kicking cancer’s a**.”

"This is terrible news, but Pam has been a dear friend for years, and I know she’s a fighter," Florida Senator Rick Scott posted on social media. "If anyone can beat this, it’s her. Anne and I are praying for Pam and her family as they go through this."

Bondi has not disclosed the specific type or stage of thyroid cancer.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most thyroid cancers are highly treatable and often curable when detected early.

The former attorney general is also expected to testify before the House Oversight Committee this week as part of its ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

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