Illegal Alien Crashes Next to ICE Agents Arresting Another Illegal Alien Driver in Florida

An illegal alien driver caused a rear-end collision on the freeway immediately after federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement arrested another illegal alien driver with the same immigration status.

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A highway operation involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in South Florida on May 20 led to the arrest of the two illegal alien drivers near an active traffic stop in Broward County, according to officials and video recorded at the scene.

ICE and the Florida Highway Patrol were conducting a joint operation targeting illegal aliens driving on public roads when the incident happened.

The incident was captured by Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, who stated that the driver had likely been watching the initial arrest when he crashed and that officers arrested him at the scene of the crash.

A video posted on Bergquam's X account showed officers arresting one driver on the shoulder of a highway when a white pickup truck with the second illegal collided with the rear of a gray pickup nearby.

The operation was conducted under Florida’s participation in the federal 287(g) program, which allows state and local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in identifying and detaining illegal aliens.

"Crazy scene on our Florida 287(g) Highway Patrol / ICE operation. As we’re picking up one illegal another illegal crashes right next to us. The truth is most Americans can’t comprehend how many illegals are in our country. Thank God, ICE and America First states like Florida are fighting to fix it!," Bergquam tweeted.

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Bergquam told The Gateway Pundit that the driver of the white pickup truck was found to be operating the vehicle without a license or insurance and had been arrested multiple times previously for driving without a license.

He reported that officers determined that the driver of the white pickup was also in the country illegally.

“We’re over here picking up one illegal driving this van, and then this ends up happening,” Bergquam said in the video posted on X.

“This guy just happens to be illegal too,” he added.

“We just have so many illegals in this country. That’s like the third time I’ve had that, where we’re going one person, and we end up getting multiples at the same scene,” Bergquam told The Gateway Pundit. “You could look on a road, and it’s probably a high percentage of all the vehicles are here illegally, and most all of them are driving without a license or insurance and putting every single one of us in danger.”

Authorities at the scene have not publicly released the names of the drivers or additional details about the arrests.

Florida officials have expanded cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in recent years as part of broader efforts by Republican-led states to crack down on illegal immigration.

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Last month, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would withhold more than $73 million in federal highway funds from New York over the state’s refusal to revoke commercial driver’s licenses that federal officials said had been improperly issued to illegal aliens.

Democrat-run states like New York and California have been giving standard driver's and commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens, which has caused countless deadly road accidents across the nation, in defiance of efforts by the Trump administration to put an end to this illicit practice.

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