Crossdressing Substitute Teacher Arrested in Alleged Plot to Kill Students at Virginia School

A 19-year-old male substitute teacher in Northern Virginia who identifies as a woman has been arrested after authorities received an anonymous tip reporting his online threats targeting a local high school.

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The suspect, Hadyn Dollery, of Chantilly, was taken into custody on school grounds at John Champe High School on April 23 following an investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, reported the Loudon Times-Mirror.

According to law enforcement, the investigation began after tips were submitted through the Safe2Talk reporting system, which allows individuals to anonymously report potential threats.

Authorities say the tips indicated Dollery had made statements on Discord referencing violence at the school, including mention of a potential "murder spree" and a “kill list.”

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Freck wrote in a criminal complaint that the sheriff’s office was also informed on April 16 that Dollery had made online threats against family and friends.

Dollery, who now calls himself "Sophie," has been charged with threats of bodily injury and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Loudoun County Public Schools confirmed that Dollery had been working as a non-licensed substitute teacher during the 2025–2026 school year.

Following the arrest, the school representative, Dan Adams, said that Dollery was immediately removed from the substitute roster and will no longer be permitted to work in its schools.

“LCPS takes all threats seriously as safety of students, staff and visitors is our highest priority,” Adams said.

Dollery was reportedly a “non-licensed” substitute teacher.

Local school representatives said that 19-year-olds are allowed to be substitute teachers as long as they have a high school diploma or an equivalent approved by the Virginia State Department of Education.

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School officials also stated they are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Authorities have not publicly detailed whether there was an imminent threat at the time of the report. The investigation remains ongoing.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that all reported threats are taken seriously and encourage the public to use tip systems like Safe2Talk to report concerning behavior.

A local X account said that Dollery once played collegiate level volleyball on the women’s teams at Coastal Carolina and then San Jose.

There have been several incidents involving transgender school shooters in recent years.

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as a man, killed six in March 2023 at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., before killing herself.

In August 2025, two children were killed during a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis while attending a school-wide Mass marking the opening of the academic year. The shooter was Robert Westman, a man who had legally changed his name to Robin.

In February, a transgender student named Jesse Strang shot and killed nine people in British Columbia.

Dollery is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

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