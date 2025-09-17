Five police officers were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant at a rural home in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania. Three of the officers were killed, and two remain in critical but stable condition."

The wounded officers were taken to WellSpan York Hospital, according to local authorities.

The officers were serving a warrant related to a domestic incident that had occurred the previous day, when they were shot around 2:10 PM by the suspect, who was then killed after police returned fire.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the York County District Attorney's Office and federal authorities.

“There are simply no words I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris told NBC News.

Paris called the crime scene large and active, but said there was no further threat to the community.

Local schools were put on shelter-in-place status as a precautionary measure shortly after the shooting, but that was lifted after authorities deemed the situation safe.

The fallen officers were not immediately identified due to the ongoing investigation, while few details are known on how the shooting started.

The suspect has also yet to be identified, but the Mexican Consulate strangely posted and then deleted a message in reference to the incident.

“The Consulate is monitoring the incident that occurred this afternoon in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania,” the post from the Mexican Consulate said.

“The Mexican community is advised to follow official instructions.”

"This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at a news conference.

The governor has since ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the slain officers,

"[We] grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country," Shapiro added. "We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds."

Shapiro said that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reached out to him directly and offered full support from the federal government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are currently assisting local and state authorities at the scene.

"The FBI and ATF are on the scene supporting local law enforcement following the shooting of multiple police officers in York County, Pennsylvania. Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved," Bondi posted on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that agents from the bureau were on the ground, and sent prayers to the officers, their families, and the people of York County.

The deaths of the three officers comes just a few months after another York County police officer, Andrew Duarte, was killed in the line of duty during a hostage situation at a hospital in April.

