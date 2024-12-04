Florida Sheriff Withdraws from Trump DEA Nomination Over COVID Lockdown Controversy

Amid heavy backlash, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, one of the harshest enforcers of COVID mandates in Florida, has withdrawn his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronister is the second of Trump's administration picks to withdraw his name after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) decided to end his bid to become U.S attorney general last month when it appeared that he could not get Senate confirmation.

The Florida sheriff was one of the more unpopular picks among Trump's core base, and his nomination puzzled many of the incoming president's supporters.

Some are now speculating who amongst Trump's inner circle even recommended him.

Trump announced via social media on Nov. 30 that Chronister would "work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES."

Chronister responded positively to his nomination to run the DEA after the announcement.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation," Chronister said on X at the time.

His nomination would have been awkward, as he would have had to work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy is a major critic of COVID lockdown policies and vaccine mandates.

Chronister notoriously ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding church services in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic for violating a stay-at-home order.

The charges were ultimately dropped against the pastor, Ronald Howard-Browne of Tampa, who supported Chronister's nomination for DEA chief.

Despite his support from Florida Republican leaders, it appears that he did not have enough backing in Congress for confirmation over his stance on the COVID lockdowns.

"To have been nominated by President-Elect Donald Trump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime. Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration," Chronister posted on X on Dec.3.

"There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” he added.

According to the sheriff's website, the 32-year law enforcement veteran was appointed sheriff of Hillsborough County in 2017 by then-Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is now the senator for Florida.

"This sheriff ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding services during the COVID panic. He was tapped by Trump to head the DEA," Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted on X.

"Glad to see him withdraw from consideration. Next time politicians lose their ever-lovin minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution," Massie quipped.