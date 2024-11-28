Federal Appeals Court Stops Biden Administration From Removing Border Wall In Texas

Advertisement

"The federal court of appeals just ruled that Texas has the right to build the razor wire border wall that we have constructed to deny illegal entry into our state and that Biden was wrong to cut our razor wire," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott on X.

"We continue adding more razor wire border barrier," the governor added.

The two leaders spoke on Nov. 27 and agreed to discuss how to prevent illegals from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border and how to address the American fentanyl crisis. Trump announced his successful meeting on Truth Social, stating: "Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!" “Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!," Trump added in a follow-up post. “I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump,” Sheinbaum tweeted on X. “We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico.”