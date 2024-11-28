Federal Appeals Court Stops Biden Administration From Removing Border Wall In Texas

Bryan S. Jung | 8:30 PM on November 28, 2024
The 2 to 1 ruling is a major defeat of attempts by left-wing NGOs and the Biden White House to prevent states from protecting their territory at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The federal court of appeals just ruled that Texas has the right to build the razor wire border wall that we have constructed to deny illegal entry into our state and that Biden was wrong to cut our razor wire," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott on X.

"We continue adding more razor wire border barrier," the governor added.

Attempts by Washington to remove the border fence did not stop Texas authorities from seizing control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass in January to install a 29-mile razor wire fence, despite local protests by city officials.

The Biden administration quickly instructed to federal agents to counter the move, by cutting the wire barrier at Eagle Pass, which is a point of entry for aliens trying to enter the United States illegally.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration in October, for ordering Border Patrol agents to illegally destroy state property by cutting razor wire that belonged to Texas.

 “This wasn't their land. This was our land, our private property. It had nothing due to the federal government. So this is a good win for Texas, a good win for the country, that this court recognized our ability to protect our land,” he continued.

“The long-term implications of this decision are dire,” Garcia told the Texas Tribune.

“It sets a dangerous precedent for using excessive force and disregarding human rights. We need to move towards a more humane and effective approach to border management.”

The ruling came just before Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum told President-elect Donald Trump that illegals heading to the border were being “taken care of” by Mexican authorities.

Trump won a major political victory this week, when Sheinbaum backed down from threats of a potential tariff war between the U.S. and Mexico over border security.

The incoming U.S. president threatened to enact a 25 percent tariff on goods coming from Mexico when he takes office in January, unless Mexican authorities agree to stop drugs and illegals from crossing the border, but the Mexican president promised to retaliate with tariffs in kind if Trump made good on his word.

Around 35 percent of Mexico’s GDP is dependent upon exports to the United States, while barely 1 percent of the American economy is dependent on exports to Mexico.

However, when remittances of dollars from Mexican citizens living in the U.S. are taken into account, the Mexican economy's dependence on its neighbor to the north rises to over 50 percent.

The two leaders spoke on Nov. 27 and agreed to discuss how to prevent illegals from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border and how to address the American fentanyl crisis.

Trump announced his successful meeting on Truth Social, stating: "Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!"

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!," Trump added in a follow-up post.

“I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump,” Sheinbaum tweeted on X. 

“We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico.”

Bryan S. Jung

Bryan S. Jung is a freelance writer at PJ Media and former Business Reporter for The Epoch Times.

A native of New York City with a background in politics and the legal industry, Bryan is a graduate of Binghamton University.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER SECURITY TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

