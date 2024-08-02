Vice-President Kamala Harris has now taken enough of President Joe Biden's delegates to clinch the Democrat nomination for president next week

Despite grabbing all of Biden’s delegates and never winning a primary, Harris is now at the top of the ticket, after party insiders removed her boss from the race for president.

According to Democratic National Convention Chair Jaime Harrison, Harris was able to acquire the minimum 2,350 votes needed, after a 9 a.m. virtual roll call began on August 2.

The virtual roll call was planned to be ahead of the convention in Chicago in order to secure Biden's name on the ballot in Ohio, which had its presidential nomination deadline before the DNC on August 19.

"As chair of this great party, as chair of this party that is built on hope, I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic party following the close of voting on Monday," said the DNC Chair.

"Just one day after we opened voting... the vice president has crossed the majority threshold and will officially be our nominee next week. Folks, that is outstanding," he continued.

Harris already had 3,923 delegates as of July 30, when the DNC declared that she was the only candidate to qualify for the roll call.

The DNC said it will announce the official results on August 5, when the final delegates cast their virtual ballots.

“I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting process is closed, but I’m happy to know we have enough delegates to secure the nomination,” Harris announced in a call to her supporters, reported CNBC.

In a separate press statement, Harris stated, "I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States, and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible."

She then added that she will officially accept the nomination next week at the end of the virtual voting process.

The virtual roll call vote comes two weeks after Biden was abruptly forced out of the 2024 election in an alleged coup led by former President Barack Hussein Obama.

Seymour Hersh reported that a top Washington official told him that Obama was “deeply involved” with the plot and that he threatened Biden in a phone call, after an alleged slip-and-fall “incident” in Las Vegas that included a head injury.

“Obama called Biden after breakfast [on July 20] and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment,'” said the high-level source, who further alleged that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries were involved in the plot to remove the president from the Democrat nomination.

Team Obama "had an agenda and he wanted to see it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected,” the source added.

