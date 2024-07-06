Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York

Former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, was disbarred by the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court for highlighting allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.

The New York appellate court ruled on July 2, that Giuliani be "disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York."

Once heralded by the mainstream media as "America's Mayor" after 9/11 and as the former federal prosecutor who broke the Mob, Giuliani is no longer able to practice law in his home state of New York.

The former NYC mayor and personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump directly challenged the results of the last presidential election, which put President Joe Biden into office.

Serious allegations of organized ballot fraud in several key states by supporters of the former president have long haunted the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The 5 judge panel claimed that Giuliani “repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public … and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process."

The judges on the appellate court rejected Giuliani's claims of voter fraud and concluded that he had misrepresented evidence of the claims.

The court wrote that "these false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client."

“The seriousness of [Giuliani’s] misconduct cannot be overstated,” the appellate justices concluded in their opinion, adding that the former mayor, “flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent repeatedly and intentionally made false statements."

"In so doing, respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant," the court concluded.

Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman told Politico, “We will be appealing this objectively flawed decision in hopes that the appellate process will restore integrity into our system of justice.”

"Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision," Goodman added.

The former mayor is also awaiting the decision of his appeal to the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals, where he is also facing disbarment proceedings.

Democrat prosecutors funded by George Soros in Arizona and Georgia have further charged Giuliani with the crime of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Last December, Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after he was ordered by a federal jury to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers he accused of committing ballot fraud.

Meanwhile, during his bankruptcy deposition in February, Giuliani testified to Andrea Schwartz of the Office of the United States Trustee that Trump still owed him about $2 million in back pay and that multiple invoices were being ignored, Newsweek reported.