Daily Mail Reveals Secret Democrat Plot to Replace Biden

There is a secret plan to replace President Joe Biden as the Democrat incumbent for the 2024 presidential election, according to The Daily Mail.

There is fear among Democrat insiders that Biden's rapidly declining health may take the entire party down with him in November, according to a June 17 article.

Questions about Biden's fitness have been growing in recent weeks due to his several widely publicized gaffes, while his poll numbers continue to tank behind the presumed Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

One of the more recent incidents concerning the 81-year-old president's health was on the 80th anniversary of D-Day when Biden froze up as President Emmanuel Macron of France came over to greet him.

Then, on June 15, former president Barack Obama appeared to be guiding a zombie-like Biden off the stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

Only two days later, Biden stood frozen with a blank stare at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House, while dancers and singers moved about him before he was guided off the podium again.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the Daily Mail that nothing was wrong with the president's health at the Juneteenth event, while a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said that the former House speaker still has "full confidence in President Biden.'"

Meanwhile, several officials who had recently attended meetings at the White House, told The Wall Street Journal that Biden's mental capacities were in poor shape, sparking more speculation about his future as a presidential candidate.

A Democrat strategist told the Daily Mail that if Biden did poorly with his first debate with Trump or he continues to see falling poll numbers, the top four leaders of his own party may come together to force him to step down.

"The only people who could force him out would be Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer," the strategist told the Daily Mail, adding, "It would have to be the four of them collectively."

Biden is expected to fight back against any suggestion to step down since he remains the leader of his party and may insist on continuing to campaign through Election Day.

His supporters are putting most of their hopes into him making a strong showing in the upcoming debate with Trump.

However, the DNC plans to host a virtual convention to formally select Biden as the presidential nominee ahead of the actual convention in Chicago in August.

Having delegates cast their votes online will allow for a more controlled process if the party decides to replace Biden as its presidential candidate.

If a decision to replace Biden is made, the new nomination system would make it easier for Democrat Party bosses to quietly put forward a substitute nominee in advance.

A top political consultant told the Daily Mail that the replacement nominee would definitely not be Vice President Kamala Harris, who is extremely unpopular in the polls.

"It doesn't just become Kamala. Kamala only becomes the nominee if Biden dies," the source told the paper.

Another source added that the announcement of a new candidate was only possible if President Biden publicly introduced and endorsed his own replacement while standing alongside the top leadership of the Democrat Party.

After that announcement, Harris would need to be convinced to support the replacement candidate, which she is likely to oppose since she has already stated her intention to remain on the ticket.

Any move to replace Biden is still incredibly risky, as the newly appointed nominee and his backers would be blamed for the loss if Trump wins the presidency in November.