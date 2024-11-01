The ‘HELP PETS Act’ to Cut Funding to Universities That Torture Puppies

What is, in my opinion, the premier government watchdog dealing with the excesses of The Science™, the White Coat Waste Project, recently collaborated with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) to develop legislation that would cut funding to institutes of higher learning that refuse to stop torturing various animals, including puppies, with no legitimate public health rationale.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

White Coat Waste Project investigations have exposed how U.S. colleges and universities are ground zero for some of the country’s worst taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. These higher education institutions across the country rake in over $200 billion of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars each year from the federal government for wasteful animal testing and other programs… WCW Waste Warrior awardee U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) has just introduced the Higher Education Loses Payments for Painful Experiments, Tests and Studies Act. The HELP PETS Act (HR 10048) disincentivizes deadly dog and cat experiments by cutting any and all taxpayer funding to colleges or universities that continue to conduct painful experiments on pets.

The legislation as proposed reads as follows, via HELP PETS Act (emphasis added):

Beginning on the date that is 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, no Federal funds may be made available to any institution of higher education that conducts or funds, in whole or in part, painful research on dogs or cats… The term ‘‘painful research’’ includes any research, biomedical training, experimentation, or biological testing classified in pain category D or E by the Department of Agriculture.

White Coat Waste Project Senior Vice President Justin Goodman issued the following statement regarding the proposed legislation (emphasis added):

From Fauci-approved tick infestation tests on beagle puppies to his COVID experiments on kittens, we've documented how over 150 U.S. colleges raking in $200 billion of taxpayers' cash annually are abusing dogs and cats in their labs with impunity. We applaud Rep. Malliotakis for introducing the HELP PETS Act to create consequences and cut all taxpayer funding to colleges that continue to torture dogs and cats in wasteful experiments. A staggering 85 percent of taxpayers—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike—oppose painful dog and cat testing and they shouldn’t be forced to reward pet abusers. The HELP PETS Act is a simple solution: Stop the money. Stop the madness!

Given the current makeup of the Senate, it’s unlikely this legislation would pass if introduced in the current session. However, in high hopes of an electoral miracle coming up shortly, we may yet get some meaningful Congressional action — another reason to make sure you make it to the polls if any of this waste and abuse at the expense of taxpayers and man’s best friend matters to you.

After all, Fauci and Co. certainly won’t clean up their sadistic animal torture regime of their own accord.