New England Lockdowns Rolled Out for an Obscure Virus After a SINGLE Case

If you reside in one of four Massachusetts municipalities, the governing authorities are treating you to a fresh set of lockdowns on the flimsiest of pretenses.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

Four Massachusetts towns — Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster — have enacted a voluntary evening lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease. The decision comes after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) since 2020 in Worcester County. On Wednesday, the Oxford Board of Health voted to support the recommendation for people to remain indoors after 6:00 p.m., effective immediately, through Sept. 30, according to a public health advisory shared with Fox News Digital. Starting on Oct. 1, the recommendation is to remain indoors after 5:00 p.m. until the first hard frost.

This fact is largely lost to history, given that all of the rules of disease control were tossed out of the window overnight with COVID — they literally rewrote the definition of “vaccine” to comport with mRNA shots — but blanket lockdowns in the face of a pandemic were never standard operating procedure throughout history, let alone for a single case of a virus that’s been around for centuries, infections of which crop up every year in a tiny handful of patients and are not human-to-human transmissible.

Via CDC (emphasis added):

Eastern equine encephalitis virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most cases occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Although rare, eastern equine encephalitis is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat eastern equine encephalitis. You can reduce your risk of infection with eastern equine encephalitis virus by preventing mosquito bites.

The local government is calling these measures “voluntary,” but the devil is in the details, as accessing public lands now requires a permission slip and proof of insurance.

Continuing:

The lockdowns are considered recommendations, and there will be no enforcement if residents do not comply, the town spokesperson said. “We want to educate our residents about EEE and the seriousness of the illness and make them aware of the risk,” the statement continued. “However, if they want to use town fields outside these recommendations, they will have to show proof of insurance and sign an indemnification form.”

