Rep. Comer Targets Walz’ China Connections Via House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

Rep. James Comer has penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding information related to vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s extensive and well-documented connections to the CCP.

Via House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (emphasis added):

Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is launching an investigation into Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, Kamala Harris’s recently announced vice-presidential running mate, following reports detailing the Governor’s longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities and officials. In a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Comer is requesting information, documents, and communications related to the CCP-connected entities and officials Governor Walz has engaged and partnered with, as well as any warnings or advice the FBI may have given to Governor Walz about U.S. political figures being targeted by or recruited for CCP influence operations. “The CCP has sought to destroy the United States through coordinated influence and infiltration campaigns that target every aspect of American life, including our own elected officials. Americans should be deeply concerned that Governor Walz, Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate, has a longstanding and cozy relationship with China. Mr. Walz has visited China dozens of times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders. FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz. The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes,” said Chairman James Comer.

China is certainly a pernicious influence, and Walz an imminently corrupt liar, so all fair play from Comer, but more generally I’m not a fan of how many on the right frame the issue.

The fundamental problem here isn’t that China buys American politicians — why wouldn’t it buy its main geopolitical adversaries’ leadership to exert its influence?

The issue is that American politicians — and institutions, and media, and real estate — can be bought by foreign interests in in the first place.

Take, for instance, COVID-19. Trump continues to call it the “China virus,” which is true in the sense that it originated in China.

But where did the money for the gain-of-function research come from? From right here in the USA, funneled by Fauci through a shady Western “nonprofit” called EcoHealth Alliance.

Cut off the influence network at its feet and prosecute the compromised CCP agents within the United States, and all the Chinese money in the world won’t matter.