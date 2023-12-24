Corporate Media Pushing ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’ Propaganda

Baby Jesus, the Newborn King, Bringer of the Light, tucked nobly in his manger, might seem innocent and pure enough.

Yet the Good Samaritans at Good Morning America are sounding the alarm that, behind the good cheer and warm hearth, He bringeth a deadly pestilence of heart attacks and strokes.

“Holiday Heart Syndrome”? That sounds terrifying!

Via StatPearls (emphasis added):

The term "Holiday Heart Syndrome" is used to describe the manifestation of cardiac arrhythmias following a period of binge drinking, often observed during weekends and holidays. This association between cardiac arrhythmias and binge drinking was originally introduced by Ettinger et al., who observed 24 patients getting hospitalized with atrial fibrillation after engaging in a weekend binge of alcohol consumption. Subsequent research has demonstrated that HHS can also occur in individuals who rarely or never consume alcohol, but engage in binge drinking on occasion.

(Let’s gloss over the fact that the entire concept is based on an observational study of no more than two dozen individuals admitted to the emergency room drunk out of their minds — which has nothing, necessarily, to do with Christmas or any holiday. I’ve been sober since 2016 and somehow the day of Jesus’ birth passes each year without imbibing.)

In other words, “holiday heart syndrome” means that people tend to drink eggnog and whatever else excessively during the holiday season, which may be tied to negative health outcomes. Truly groundbreaking discovery.

Isn’t it fascinating the lengths these institutions and their news actors will go to in order to bring to the attention of the public something called “holiday heart syndrome,” yet they seem wholly disinterested in discussing any cardiovascular consequences of the most “safe and effective” [at inducing myocarditis] medical product in world history?

Call me a conspiracy theorist — I am much beyond caring about that label anyway. But what is clear to me is that, by promulgating these narratives about holidays causing heart attacks, the corporate state media — heavily bankrolled by the pharmaceutical industry and deeply intertwined with the administrative state — hopes to obfuscate the true culprits of heart attacks in the minds of those who suffer them and their families.

“It could have been the COVID injections, or it might just have been Christmas,” is the doubt they are planting with these kinds of stories when one of the techno-slaves watches their mother keel over at the family dinner.

For the record, the so-called doctor featured in the video is Jennifer Ashton, described in her Wikipedia profile as “a physician, author, and television correspondent. She is chief health and medical editor and chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, chief women's health correspondent for The Dr. Oz Show, and a columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine.”

This is not a doctor with her patients’ best interest in mind; this is an credentialed actress portraying a doctor on television to drive narratives friendly to pharmaceutical profits.

Here she is back in December 2020 getting injected on camera to incentivize the rubes to get shot up. “It was totally emotional. I did shed a couple of tears,” she says.

God help anyone who takes medical advice from these people. And Jen Ashton better get right with God, or pray there is none.