Maine Woman Finds Hundreds of Shrink-Wrapped Ballots Stuffed Into Her Amazon Delivery

Election fraudsters in Maine are getting sloppy, but these things happen when one operates in a one-party state. (I'll give you one guess which party we're talking about here.)

On Nov. 4, the state of Maine will hold a referendum on whether to become the 37th state to require a photo ID when voting. Since it currently does not, election fixers have a keen interest in keeping it that way — and a closing window of opportunity in which to abuse the current low-security system.

Earlier this week, a Newburgh, Maine, resident received a typical order of random items from Amazon: a stack of paper plates, a lightsaber, a bag of rice. She noticed that the box looked like it had been beaten up and taped back together, but she didn't think much of it. When she opened it, however, she was surprised to find that someone had stuffed what sure looked like 250 shrink-wrapped official referendum ballots into her order.

WTF. A woman in Maine received 250 state election ballots packaged inside her Amazon delivery of food and toys.



This needs to be investigated IMMEDIATELY @TheJusticeDept pic.twitter.com/evBvFMy658 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Maine Wire, which obtained photos of the Amazon special delivery directly from the recipient, reported:

The package arrived Tuesday looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Inside, along with household items, were bundles of ballots packaged in tamper-evident packs of 50 — the same format used for official shipments to local clerks. Election officials who reviewed photographs confirmed the documents appear to be authentic 2025 ballots. The resident, stunned by the find, immediately turned the ballots over to the town office. “I am greatly concerned for our state and its voting requirements,” she said. “When I opened it, there were 250 official State of Maine referendum ballots inside my box. Thank goodness I am an honest citizen and immediately reached out to my town clerk and took the ballots to the town for safekeeping.”

Maine Democrats have been openly worrying about the possibility of a photo ID requirement becoming law in their state:

Yet Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Dingman has frequently downplayed the need for election integrity measures and fretted that if the “Yes on One” effort succeeds, Democrats could lose as many as 13,000 votes in future statewide elections. In a May 30 text message to voters, for example, Dingman said that if Maine adopted Voter ID requirements similar to those of 36 other states that “it could result in a loss of 13,000 Democratic” votes being counted in subsequent elections. (Dingman did not provide an explanation as to how the proposed Voter ID would prevent any legal U.S. citizen from voting in the election, nor did he elucidate how the Maine Democrats arrived at the 13,000 figure.)

Maine Republican Party Chairman Jim Deyermond called the discovery “beyond the realm of accidental." A retired Massachusetts State Trooper, Deyermond said, "This incident should be treated as a potential crime and a crime scene," and called for the U.S. DOJ "to assume jurisdiction over this matter immediately."

In fact, the DOJ had already been attempting to examine Maine's voter rolls. Maine Secretary of State, Democrat Shenna Bellows, has been defying Justice's attempts to secure the rolls. Also from Maine Wire, last July:

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has refused a request from the Trump Administration to turn over the state’s voter rolls, telling the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “go jump in the Gulf of Maine.” Earlier this month, this DOJ began asking states to turn over voter registration information, and Maine was among the states to most recently receive such a request. […] According to the Portland Press Herald, a letter sent to the Maine Secretary of State late last week and signed by Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General Michael Gates suggested that Maine has 11,000 duplicate voter registrations. In asking for the state’s complete voter registration list dating back to November 2022, the DOJ said that they want “to ensure that ineligible voters are being removed.” “Please provide a description of the steps that Maine has taken, and when those steps were taken, to identify registered voters who are ineligible to vote as well as the procedures it used to remove those ineligible voters from the registration list,” the DOJ’s letter reportedly said. “The Gulf of Maine is awfully cold, but maybe that’s what the DOJ needs to cool down,” Secretary Bellows, who is also running for governor in 2026, said in response to the Trump Administration’s request. “So, here’s my answer to Trump’s DOJ today: go jump in the Gulf of Maine.”

This does not sound like someone who is particularly interested in getting to the bottom of this incident. Bellows has also gone on the record stating that she is fully aware that non-citizens are registered to vote in her state, but it's no big deal.

Maine's Secretary of State admits she believes non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine. pic.twitter.com/ekw46kUJTe — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) August 29, 2025

Yes, the Constitution explicitly grants the responsibility to conduct elections to the individual states. But what happens when those states refuse to follow the rules? The Constitution also says that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote, after all.

Thirteen thousand here, 11,000 there — fewer votes for Democrats "could reshape control of the state and even the U.S. Congress," wrote Steve Robinson, author of the Maine Wire report on the mistakenly sent blank ballots. Potential fraud on this scale affects the course of the nation and the fate of every American, not just Maine residents. Shouldn't we all have a say in keeping the state's elections honest?

During the Reconstruction Era following the American Civil War, many Southern states adopted many semi-legal tactics to prevent black people from voting. The 1965 Voting Rights Act gave the federal government oversight of these states to make sure they followed the law during elections. Section 5, especially, targeted jurisdictions with a history of discrimination against black voters, requiring them to get federal approval before changing their election laws. It also authorized federal oversight of their elections, including examiners and observers on the ground to stamp out entrenched election malpractice.

So there is indeed a precedent for federal oversight of elections in places where the locals are flouting federal law. Perhaps it's time for the 2025 Election Integrity Act, authorizing federal oversight of specific cities and states with a record of fraudulent election activity. What say you, Congress?

