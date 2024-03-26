Ex-Levi's President Launches Athletic Line Based on Truth, Courage, and Standing Up for Women's Sports

"Not a single athletic brand that claims to champion women has stood up for women in sports," right-ish media personality Megyn Kelly noted in an X post on Monday. Appallingly, she's right. The bully forces pushing transgenderism into women's and girls' sports have cowed everyone.

Advertisement

"Until Now," continued Kelly. "Congrats @JenniferSey on the launch of @xx_xyathletics! Great to see a woman who was canceled for telling the truth make a business out of pure honesty."

Kelly is right again. "With brand messaging focused on being brave, telling the truth, and protecting women’s sports, it’s the storytelling that will really set XX-XY Athletics apart," says the new apparel company in a statement on its website. "And as an award-winning Chief Marketing Officer for Levi’s — one of the world’s most iconic brands, [Jennifer Sey] has the brand know-how to make it happen."

Sey was a seven-time member of the U.S. Women's National Gymnastics Team and the 1986 U.S. Women's All-Around National Champion. In 2008, she released her memoir and exposed the abuse in the world of gymnastics — a massive revelation at the time. Meanwhile, she also worked her way up to chief marketing officer and Brand President at Levi Strauss & Co.

But in 2020, Sey began to speak out about the harm being done to children by the extended closure of public schools in San Francisco, where she lived with her husband and four children. The blowback was intense, and by 2022, she had resigned her position at Levi's. (I stopped wearing Levi's in the '90s because they were one of the first corporations to cut off support for BSA when the children's org wasn't pro-gay enough.) Sey's documentary “Generation Covid” is currently in post-production. Obviously, the woman is no shrinking violet.

Advertisement

Related: Forget Hillary and Kamala — Here’s a REAL Bad**s to Celebrate for Women’s History Month

"An apparel industry leader known for her creativity, courage, and cultural acuity, Jennifer Sey is combining her experience as an elite athlete, seasoned brand executive, and brave truth-teller to start her own brand," continues the statement. And "courage" is unequivocally one of the watchwords for the fledgling athletic line. Watch the promo video; it's breathtaking to hear people openly say these things out loud — a reminder of how far down we've already been pushed:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The youngsters in that video are possibly the bravest girls in the West, outside of a war zone. I love that the video included a tomboy — that's how I grew up, blessedly free of crazy woke adults in my life who would have taken me to a doctor to be drugged and mutilated.

You may also notice that Sey has signed up a number of courageous fighters for women's rights and free speech as spokespeople:

Joining her in launching the brand are notable brave truth tellers including: Riley Gaines, 12x All-American in swimming, 5x SEC Champion, 2x Olympic trial qualifier, 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee. Paula Scanlan, former NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania swimmer and defender of free speech. Chloe Cole, “detransitioner” and children’s advocate, Cole stopped all treatments to make her appear more masculine at 16 and faces health complications due to her double mastectomy and the experimental drugs she was prescribed. Adam B. Coleman, author of “Black Victim to Black Victor,” Speaking Wrong at the Right Time and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Dr. Tabia Lee, co‐ Founder of Free Black Thought and advocate for viewpoint diversity.

Advertisement

"Elite athletes look around and no one in Big Sport has our back,” Gaines stated in support of the new brand. “Without pressure from athlete advocates and truth-tellers like Jennifer, sport governing bodies and government leaders will continue their culture of negligence towards women. But courage is contagious. It’s time to stand up for women and wear the truth; it feels great.”

Flashback: Levi's Forces Out Top Exec Because She Prioritized Her Children's Well-Being Over Corporate Wokeness



I know what you're thinking: Yes, Athena, but is it shoppable? The website certainly makes it sound like it is:

The brand is focused on delivering best in class premium casual athletic clothing and the first release is centered around casual cotton basics including t-shirts, joggers and shorts, fleece sweatshirts and graphic tees. A quick follow up second release will be rooted in performance fabrics and includes leggings, bike shorts, tees and tanks for women as well as tees, shorts and layering pieces for men. While the emphasis of the collection is on women’s apparel for working out and casual activities, a focused men’s collection complements the women’s assortment.

A glance at the offerings had me whipping out my credit card. The first release of items, although limited, appears to be solid, quality manufacturing, consisting of heavy cotton or cotton blends, and made in Peru (not China). The black-white-gray color basics are punctuated with royal blue and terra cotta pieces. I can't wait to see what's in the next round!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, my colleague Matt Margolis has already ordered himself two tees:





I must say, I'm very impressed by the level of marketing and apparel industry know-how behind this effort. The new XX-XY brand is big time, a true contender in the athletic wear world — and it's openly taking on Team Trans. It's highly unusual to see something like that these days.