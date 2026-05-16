28 Jihads Later

I’m a big fan of the movie 28 Days Later. For those who’ve never seen it, the movie takes place in Britain. A man-made virus is inadvertently loosed from a top-secret laboratory onto an unsuspecting public. The virus causes its victims to immediately suffer from an uncontrollable rage and compels them to viciously attack anyone and anything in their vicinity. After decimating the British Isles, the infected people become incapable of doing anything else. They don’t produce, they don’t work, they don’t build, they don’t compose, they don’t write, they don’t create. All they can do is kill. And with nobody left to kill, they simply die off themselves.

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Although it was much less successful, I’m also a big fan of the sequel 28 Weeks Later. Again taking place in Britain, the film opens with the United States military having taken over London and fortified it against the surrounding countryside. The Americans are moving volunteer British ex-pats back into London as they try to re-populate their country. Once London is up and running, the plan is to slowly extend the security zone into the surrounding areas until the entire island is once again safe and populated.

Things predictably go awry, but what I like about the second film is the assumption that most conservatives would naturally conclude, but which today would be deemed “controversial.” And that idea is that if Britain really were emptied out and there was a plan to repopulate it, the obvious choice would be to repopulate it with British people.

Because there should be a place for British people, and it’s called Britain. And there should be a place for French people, and it’s called France. And there should be a place for Swedish people, and it’s called Sweden.

In that same respect, there should be a place for Syrian people, and it’s called Syria. And there should be a place for Pakistani people, and it’s called Pakistan. And there should be a place for Somali people, and it’s called Somalia.

And if the Syrians and Pakistanis and Somalis don’t want a bunch of British and French and Swedish ingrates running roughshod through their country, forcing our Western way of life upon them and demanding the hosts cater to their every whim, then hey, we get it. Message received. We will steer well clear, and you can’t say we have failed to keep our promise. Few and far between are the Westerners pining to set up camp in Karachi or Mogadishu.

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Which brings me to today’s headline on Fox News, which read: “Several injured after car plows into crowd.” That headline struck me as odd, as cars usually don’t make the decision on their own to plow into crowds. That’s usually on the driver. Intrigued, I read further.

It turns out the attack took place in Modena, Italy, and that the car had not, in fact, acted on its own. The driver’s name was not released, and his mugshot was not shown. All we are told is that he is of “Maghreb origin.”

Huh, you don’t say. A person of Maghreb origin running over Italians in the middle of Italy.

Unfortunately for Fox News (which increasingly words its stories as if it’s competing with CNN for Best Obfuscation Award), I attended school when education hadn’t yet been fully converted into leftist indoctrination camps, and we actually learned a few things. And I remember learning that the Maghreb is a region in north Africa, spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya.

There is a place for people of Maghreb origin, and it’s called the Maghreb.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like a matter not of “if” but of “when” the unthinking, uber-violent, rage-filled hordes, suffering from the man-made infection of Islam, overwhelm the European continent. The Europeans, and the men in particular, are spineless cowards. And so the infected will either kill the Europeans, or the Europeans will be infected themselves.

Why should we care? Because Europe belongs not just to Europeans, but to the West as a whole. The West isn’t a geographical location so much as its an idea. And that idea manifests itself in community and politics, in architecture and literature, in religion and philosophy, in music and art. And that belongs not only to its direct descendants, but to any free person for whom the miracle of Judeo-Christian civilization is something worth fighting for.

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Brunelleschi’s dome that dominates the skyline of Florence, perhaps the most beautiful city in the world, belongs to us. Michelangelo’s masterpiece on the ceiling of a once-obscure Vatican chapel, at which one could stare for hours with no abatement in one’s sense of overwhelming awe, belongs to us. The magnificent castles at Bad Wimpfen and elsewhere across Germany, straight out of the fairy tales, belong to us. The palace at Versailles, with its Hall of Mirrors, its manicured gardens, and its indispensable history, belongs to us. The Dutch tulip fields, the Norwegian fjords, and the Swiss chalets belong to us.

That is our culture, that is our history, conceived and built and glorified by our ethic, the Western ethic. And as inheritors of something so amazing, we have every right to defend it against the rage-filled infected who would unthinkingly destroy it all.

Yet for all the smoke the Europeans blow about how cultured they are compared to us beer-guzzling American slobs, they’ve done an abysmal job of caretaking, much less expanding, that culture.

The problem with this is that, unlike in 28 Days Later, the real-life infected masses currently overwhelming Europe aren’t content to simply kill the inhabitants. They’re out to conquer and to dominate. In the process of their genocide, they will change the landscape. They will pull down the cathedrals. They will destroy the art. They will ban the music. They will burn the books. And then they will use slave labor to build mosques on the ruins of their conquests.

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They will make every attempt to erase any evidence that anything existed before Islam or alongside Islam.

Just like they did in Jerusalem in 705.

Just like they did in Constantinople in 1453.

Just like they did in Bamiyan in 2001.

Just like they tried to do at Ground Zero.

Just like they do everywhere.

Since the infected murderers will destroy European civilization long before they finish off the Europeans themselves, and since the Europeans have proven quite unwilling to lift a finger to stop it, that poses a question. As inheritors of Western civilization, do we have a responsibility to stop it?

For example, if the infected murderers show up at the Louvre and attempt to destroy the place, and the local authorities prove unwilling or unable to stop them, do we send in forces from local NATO bases to secure the facility? If the unthinking swarm begins defacing Saint Michael Cathedral, and the Belgians simply shrug and opine that they probably deserve it anyway, do we intervene?

These are hypotheticals, but they lead to more disturbing questions. The United Arab Emirates has ended state-sponsored scholarships for its citizens looking to study abroad in certain places, for fear that they’ll become radicalized into Islamic extremism. Where, you might ask? Not in Afghanistan. In Britain. Just because Britain puts a Brit like Starmer at the helm doesn’t mean the whole ship isn’t being steered by the jihad boys.

At what point do we, as Americans, stop viewing European governments as overly complacent and resigned, and start viewing them as openly hostile to their own native populations, to us, and to the idea of the West? How much of their anti-American, anti-Western obstinacy do we endure before we recognize them as enemies? And when that happens, what do we do?

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I’m all for taking the 28 Weeks Later approach, i.e., go in with the military, deport the incurable infected mobs and, once we’ve secured the scene, start moving European expats onto the land. But there’s a catch. We, the Americans, rewrite their constitutions and their laws to prevent the possibility of any future man-made infections ever again causing such chaos.

I know everybody is war-weary because we just decimated Iran in ten minutes, and that’s nine minutes and fifty nine seconds too long before even some conservatives start gnawing at their fingertips about “forever wars.” And we aren’t the world’s policemen. But I seriously hope someone in a Pentagon office is drawing up plans to retake Europe and re-civilize the place. Seriously, if Europeans don’t want Europe, then we do. But we can’t abandon it to the infected.

Because there should be a place for people who value freedom, equality, peace, tolerance, compassion, scientific advancement, literature, the fine arts, freedom of speech, monogamy, living in the century we were born into, and our right to worship God as we see fit. And it’s called the West.

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