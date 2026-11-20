Larry

You're Being Tricked Into Hating Data Centers

Landover Mall closed in 2002. A developer proposed putting $5 billion into an AI data center campus on the Maryland site, but a petition that drew 25,000 signatures and a county moratorium left the project in limbo. Larry O'Connor asks Prince George's County what it plans to do with the land now, examines the role of the Party for Socialism and Liberation after petition organizer Taylor Fraser McCollum credited the group with helping her campaign, and plays a speech from Shanghai-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham. With Bernie Sanders and AOC pushing for a national moratorium, Larry makes the case for dealing with power bills, water use, and who pays for grid upgrades before putting the brakes on AI infrastructure nationwide.