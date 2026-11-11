Larry

Progressives Turn on Jeffries After Absent Democrats Let Hegseth Impeachment Stall

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, Larry breaks down the Democrats' disastrous Hegseth impeachment vote, where 11 House Democrats didn't even show up and Thomas Massie's articles died by just seven votes. Now the Democrats' own base is furious, flooding phone lines and demanding answers, while Hakeem Jeffries insists nobody's calling. Plus, the left turns on its own leaders as Bernie Sanders says he won't back Chuck Schumer and Chris Van Hollen starts counting votes. Then a New York Times bombshell about Ilhan Omar's former bodyguard, a defiant new video from Omar herself, and much, much more!