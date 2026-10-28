Larry

Hidden Camera Catches Rashida Tlaib Defending Citizenship Lie

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, Townhall’s EXPLOSIVE undercover video catches Rep. Rashida Tlaib dismissing questions about Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s alleged Muslim Brotherhood connections and Egyptian citizenship! Tlaib lashes out at voters raising concerns, drops an F-bomb when confronted about El-Sayed’s résumé, and compares the controversy to questions about Barack Obama’s religion! Meanwhile, El-Sayed’s conflicting statements about dual citizenship are drawing scrutiny, Democrats are openly crossing party lines to support Republican Mike Rogers, and even Chris Cuomo is STUNNED by what he’s hearing from Michigan voters! With Election Day just days away, Larry breaks down the undercover footage, the growing backlash, and what it could mean for Michigan’s Senate race!