Townhall Video

‘Paging Hezbollah’ Director Justin Folk Reveals Why Mossad Wanted the Terrorists Injured, Not Dead

Larry O'Connor sits down with Paging Hezbollah director Justin Folk — the filmmaker behind What Is a Woman? and Am I Racist? — to break down how Israel built a fake tech company, marketed booby-trapped pagers to Hezbollah’s top fighters, and why Mossad deliberately chose to maim rather than kill. Folk also explains how he landed a rare on-camera interview with the Mossad director who ran the operation. In theaters October 30.