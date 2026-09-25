Townhall Video

What Happens When Government Forgets Who It Works for?

September 25, 2026 4:08 PM
Larry O’Connor and David From of Americans for Prosperity discuss what “We the People” means in practice, how Americans can hold government accountable, and the real-world examples of citizens using their constitutional rights to challenge government overreach. Pledge to read the preamble of the Constitution. Go to https://www.a250toolkit.com/Larry today!
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.