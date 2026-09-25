Townhall Video
What Happens When Government Forgets Who It Works for?
Larry O’Connor and David From of Americans for Prosperity discuss what “We the People” means in practice, how Americans can hold government accountable, and the real-world examples of citizens using their constitutional rights to challenge government overreach. Pledge to read the preamble of the Constitution. Go to https://www.a250toolkit.com/Larry today!
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