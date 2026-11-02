MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Welcome to a Very Special Nobody Knows Nothin' edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere, in which we make zero predictions about tomorrow's midterm election except for this: It's gonna be chaos.

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The only question is whether it's Democrat-controlled Congress chaos in November, France-like chaos starting maybe as soon as Wednesday, or a merry little civil war.

Or maybe just a regular midterm with the now-standard irregularities in places like California where they're into that kind of thing.

And people wonder why I drink.

Join us, won't you?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

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