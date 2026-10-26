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MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green Follow @VodkaPundit
Oct 26, 2026 8:25 AM
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MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I won't bore you with all the details, but that was basically a perfect autumn weekend we just enjoyed up here on the Front Range.

But now we have a brand-new workweek — and with barely more than a week until election day.

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Got any predictions to share with us? Since this is the second-to-last 5OS before we go to the polls, I expect a hoppin' comments section.

And unlike Friday when you folks totally left me in the weeds, maybe today I'll manage to keep up.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

News Topics 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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