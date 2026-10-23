4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Carolina Voldemort

Jennifer Rust is back in the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

Between Jennifer's return and the frankly killer week I've had so far — knock on wood and any other available materials — today's Five O'Clock Somewhere promises to be a good one.

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Like we ever have any bad ones.

So you know what do: Show up at 4 p.m. sharp, and the three of us will start the show more or less or lesser on time.

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