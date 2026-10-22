Yikes! Janice Dean Just Broke Her Silence on 'Mean Girl' Megyn Kelly

I have to admit that once upon a time, I was a fan of Megyn Kelly. She felt like someone whom younger conservative women, especially those in media or public-facing jobs, could look up to. But something about her has changed over the last year or two. Well, as it turns out, her new "mean girl" attitude isn't anything new, at least not according to former Fox News host and weather presenter Janice Dean.

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Where to start with this one? I guess we'll begin with Christina Applegate.

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, recently announced that she did not actually have MS and had been misdiagnosed. On her MeSsy podcast, Applegate said through tears that her doctor came into her room and said, "Congratulations, you don’t have MS."

"I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy," she continued, explaining that she was now back to square one with her symptoms that had led to the original diagnosis.

Since 2021, Applegate has become an advocate for MS awareness and has written a book about her experience. She even hosts the aforementioned podcast about it. She's very open about life with a chronic illness, which I don't think is necessarily a bad thing, even if it turns out she doesn't actually have the disease she was told she had.

But apparently, Kelly didn't like this. This week, on her own podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, she said:

I cannot keep up, you guys. I’m sorry, but like the woman who’s made like every public statement about health for the past several years all about her MS, she’s hosting an MS podcast, has now come out to tell us all she doesn’t actually have it. This has all been a wild goose chase. She has no idea what she actually has, and I just think this is like the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems, and "now I will be the face of MS.'" She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to "square one." She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.

That seems a little nasty. I don't care about celebrities or Kelly or any of these people, but I have seen firsthand how famous people, including Applegate, have shone a light on various health problems and their awareness helped people find out they were sick and get treatment, or just helped them feel less alone. When it comes to celebrities, there are many things to be critical of, but this doesn't seem like one of them.

Apparently, Dean, who also suffers from MS and even retired from Fox News this summer because of it, agrees. She posted the following on X on Wednesday:

I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly. She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting. Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more.

I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly. She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting. Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more. https://t.co/INdc1kIaCh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 21, 2026

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Many of Dean's followers, including fellow journalists and podcast and TV hosts, have backed her up. Breanna Morello even pointed out that it was a "strange position to take, especially since last year [Kelly] was centering things around her autoimmune condition after getting the Covid vaccine."

It’s a strange position to take, especially since last year she was centering things around her autoimmune condition after getting the Covid vaccine. We were all empathetic and polite even though this was one of the main known side effects to the Covid jabs. https://t.co/rzOMWY1Une — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 22, 2026

I agree completely, and this is why I stopped paying any attention to Kelly and most of the so-called conservative podcasters and influencers. I don't mind that we often disagree politically, but it's become very clear that they are simply doing whatever shocking thing they can to earn a buck. They don't adhere to any sort of value system.

I'm actually seeing this now with some journalists who claim to be MAGA but are purposely trying to destroy the situation in Venezuela for their own gain (I wrote about it a little bit this summer, but I may have to do so again, as it seems to be ramping back up).

That said, I really had no desire to write this article — I try hard to ignore these people — but I have been a fan of Janice Dean for many years. I know she has been a champion for so many great causes, and I was glad to see her speak up. Going after people’s health concerns, no matter who they are, is a step too far for me. And perhaps I’m also being a bit sensitive, because my dad is currently in the hospital fighting for his life, and we’ve dealt with some false accusations about his health lately.

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