FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Megan Fox

Everybody's favorite PJ Media firecracker is today's special guest — that's right, the one and only Megan Fox.
And that's all I need to say about that.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?
P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?
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