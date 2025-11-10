MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So SCOTUS said at least for now that SNAP benefits don't have to be paid since Congress hasn't actually authorized them, flight cancelations will get nothing but worse as we approach Thanksgiving, and the rumors are that A) Democrats are about to cave, and B) Encouraged by the election results, Democrats are digging in.

Which is it?

Who knows!

What I do know is the Five O'Clock Somewhere is an awful lot of fun, and I can't wait to hang out with Stephen Kruiser and all our VIPeeps.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp-ish.

