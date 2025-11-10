MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on November 10, 2025

So SCOTUS said at least for now that SNAP benefits don't have to be paid since Congress hasn't actually authorized them, flight cancelations will get nothing but worse as we approach Thanksgiving, and the rumors are that A) Democrats are about to cave, and B) Encouraged by the election results, Democrats are digging in.

Which is it?

Who knows!

What I do know is the Five O'Clock Somewhere is an awful lot of fun, and I can't wait to hang out with Stephen Kruiser and all our VIPeeps.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp-ish. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off Schumer Shutdown promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

