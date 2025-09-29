MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Hope you had a great weekend. Mine was filled with doing minor household chores, and when I say, "doing," I mean, "avoiding."

From there, things got worse.

Melissa ruthlessly insisted I make margaritas, open various bottles of wine, and grill this massive flat iron she picked up on a whim. If that's not enough, she also made me pour the wine.

I was so endlessly put-upon that, frankly, I eagerly await the sweet release of the workweek, including today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

