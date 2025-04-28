MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on April 28, 2025

Friday's show was bonkers-fun. Larry O'Connor probably should not have made himself that second Manhattan on an empty stomach, but it was also probably why he texted the link to the post-show Zoom call to Kurt Schlichter — so our VIP Gold family folks who dialed into the Zoom got not one but two special guests.

Advertisement

Today, you're stuck with just Stephen Kruiser and me.

Then again, on Five O'Clock Somewhere, you just never know.

See you at the usual time.

P.S. I seriously overindulged for this year's annual un-numerated gifting occasion. Two nights in a row. Yes, I'm definitely too old for this stuff.  

 If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green
Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

Brace Yourself: New Trump Scandal Could Be the Biggest of Them All! Robert Spencer
SHAMEFUL: Media Attacks Republican Women as Ugly — and Why It’s About to Get So Much Worse Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: Peace-Loving Trump Doesn't Even Know How to Hitler Stephen Kruiser
New York Times Downplays Pilot Error in Deadly D.C. Crash to Push Preferred Narrative Matt Margolis
A Frail Joe Biden Manages to Offend Multitudes During Pope’s Funeral Matt Margolis
Trump Ruthlessly Destroys Jasmine Crockett's Phony Facade Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Sitting Judge’ Is the New ‘Maryland Man’
The Civil War Ended 160 Years Ago Saturday — Or Did It?
Woman Now Regrets Spending $8,000 to Look Like a Cat
Advertisement