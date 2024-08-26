That Trump Fellow Who's Been President the Last Four Years Sounds AWFUL

Everything I know I get from reading the Washington Post and watching the CBS Evening News with whoever hosts that now, and I have to tell you — that Donald Trump fellow doesn't deserve four more years after everything he's done in office since 2020.

"Donald Trump fights for billionaires and large corporations," Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris said during her acceptance speech last week. "I will fight to give money back to working and middle-class Americans."

They need the help, too. As president in 2022, Trump signed a reconciliation budget bill that gave the IRS $80 billion to hire more agents to go after medium and small businesses and to establish a new service industry tip reporting program.

It's so bad that the nice young lady who cuts my hair asked me a few months ago if I could tip in cash because the tax bite just isn't affordable for a working gal. How could Trump do such a thing?

Then there's inflation.

Earlier this month, Harris promised, "When I am elected president, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans." It's gotten so bad under Trump that Harris needs to impose price controls on grocery stores and pony up $25,000 in tax dollars to finance first-time homebuyers.

But what else are you supposed to do after Trump caused all this inflation and high interest rates?

Don't even get me started on jobs. Trump has been in office for four years, the pandemic has been over for almost all that time, and we still have fewer people working and fewer full-time jobs, and more people than ever relying on multiple part-time gigs just to make ends meet.

You should see what Trump has done to the border. It's like it isn't even there any longer, and some 320,000 foreign kids have been sex-trafficked right into our country. "I will bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump killed," said Harris last week. I guess Trump just couldn't be bothered to name a Border Czar to try and fix things.

"Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable — because he wants to be an autocrat," Harris said last Thursday — and she's right.

On Donald Trump's watch, a huge land war started in Europe for the first time since 1945, and he's done a half-assed job of providing weapons and ammo to the defenders — and he's micromanaging what they're allowed to do with what we have provided. A smaller war started on his watch in the Middle East, then it expanded to the Red Sea, and now it looks like Iran could get involved, too. Can you believe Trump has given Iran pallets of cash while telling Israel to take it easy on Hamas?

Talk about coddling dictators.

Did you know that our armed forces are stretched so thin that as of right now, we don't have a single carrier operating in the Pacific Ocean while China is getting increasingly aggressive with Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines? Even during the darkest days of World War II, we never had less than one carrier in the Pacific.

What's that? You say Donald Trump hasn't been president since Jan. 20, 2021? Well then, whoever is in charge of this mess and whoever they appointed, selected, or hired — all of them have got to go.