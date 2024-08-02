FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 6:00 AM on August 02, 2024

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey joins us today in the Seat of Unfomortable Ecstacy, which makes this Five O'Clock Somewhere the 523rd* can't-miss show in a row.

*Approximately. If you think I'm going to go back and count exactly how many shows we've done in four-plus years, you're going to have to buy me a 21-year-old bottle of Aberlour first. Or two 21-year-old gymnasts. Your choice.

Advertisement

All kidding aside, can't wait to see you at 3 p.m. Eastern.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

You Can't Always Get What You Want: Reflections on the Olympic Boxing Pummeling Paula Bolyard
The Morning Briefing: I Identify as Disgusted With the Olympics Women's Boxing Mess Stephen Kruiser
The ID of the Leader of 'White Dudes for Harris' Proves You're Not Cynical Enough Victoria Taft
Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week—Never Trumpers Miss the GOP That Loses Edition Stephen Kruiser
Now We Know Exactly How Israel Assassinated Hamas Chief, and I'm Laughing Inappropriately Stephen Green
Guess Who Is Going to Steal the Election (or Tank the Economy!) This Time Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Remember When the Left Fact-Checked Us to Death Over Big-Tech Interference in 2020?
TDS on Full Display: Another Punk Rock Failure
Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Taking Refuge From Politics in Science Fiction
Advertisement