MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on June 10, 2024

Here's to hoping you enjoyed your weekend. I certainly enjoyed mine if "enjoyed" means "Drank way too much tequila with the neighbors on Friday night and spent the rest of the weekend moaning about how I'm too old for this."

But that's all over with and today Stephen Kruiser and I are more than ready to get back to the serious business of keeping you seriously amused this afternoon. 

See you then -- can't wait.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

