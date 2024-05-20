MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on May 20, 2024

After Friday's fourth-anniversary extravaganza/marathon "Five O'Clock Somewhere," I needed to sleep all weekend. Instead, we had Son the Elder's high school graduation ceremony and a big party to throw on Saturday night. Sunday was spent as close to comatose as possible so I'm ready to return to action in time for today's show — same Bat-time, same Bat-channel.

Advertisement

See you then — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

The Trump Trial Could Be Over Sooner Than You Think — Unless He Testifies Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: On Cue, Biden Is Lying About Republicans and Elections Stephen Kruiser
How the West Was Woke, to the Point of Near Extinction Kevin Downey Jr.
Biden's Plan to Resettle Thousands of Gaza Refugees Is Insane, Warns Expert Rick Moran
Government Plots To Grab Homeowners' Private Properties In Florida Bryan S. Jung
UPDATE: 'No Survivors' Found at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Our Bureaucracy Is Out of Control
Symptom of a Sick Society: Feminist ‘Rage Rituals’
‘This Is a Queer Planet’: NBCUniversal’s Peacock Releases New Series on Gay Animals
Advertisement