BIDENFLATION: Now Is When We Sit in the Dark and Eat the Canned Meats

Stephen Green | 10:45 AM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Bidenflation is back, not that it ever went away, with the so-called "core inflation" rate up in March for the third month in a row, according to data just released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in March, making the annual inflation rate 3.5%. That's 0.3 percentage points higher than in February.

Advertisement

Jason Furman, former chair of President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisors, called the increase "very hot" and warned that the "numbers are not kind to the thesis that January was a seasonal anomaly."

Well, yeah. That's what happens when something keeps going up for three months in a row. Washington's expectation was that inflation would go back to cooling off, rather than heating back up.

The inflation numbers are worse than the expectations baked into Wall Street's expectations, too, based on the Dow Jones survey of economists. They're also yet another signal that the Fed won't cut interest rates three times this year, if at all. The markets haven't opened as I'm writing this sentence but I wouldn't be surprised if the Dow and NASDAQ throw conniption fits when they do open.

Those of us who live and spend (and spend... and spend...) in the real world would like to have a sharp word or two with those expectations.

So how bad are things, really, here in the real world?

Let me tell you another patented VodkaPundit True Story™.

The details are all correct and I haven't even bothered to change the names because none of us were all that innocent. 

Advertisement

30-mumble years ago, I might have made a drunken 2 a.m. munchies run to the Safeway in Arcata, Calif. with my best friend, RJ, and the college girl roommates we were dating. RJ, for reasons best left unexplored, picked up a can of Libby's Potted Meat Food Product — and then dared me to read the label.

I can never resist a dare but, this once, I wish I had because "Partially defatted beef fatty tissue" are words seared into my brain to this day.

No, we did not buy or eat any of Libby's Potted Meat Food Product. We weren't that drunk. At 22 and working only part-time, we weren't even that broke. 

But in Presidentish Joe Biden's America, canned meats are flying off the shelves like rarely before.

While the New York Post didn't mention Libby's Potted Meat Food Product by name, the paper did report on Tuesday that "demand for cheap canned meats like Spam and Vienna Sausages is surging," according to grocery chain execs.

“Spam is a regular item again,” Bronx grocery store owner Miguel Garcia told The Post. “I’m selling them at a discount now because I’m buying more.” He's even set up showcases at his Foodtown, Keyfood, and Met Foodmarket locations for inexpensive items like Spam, Libby’s Corned Beef, and Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs because demand is up 10%.

Advertisement

Garcia said his average sale is now $15, down from $20 at the end of last year because customers are choosing cheaper items.

These are the expectations baked into the shopping habits of everyday Americans after three years of Bidenomics.

Recommended: What the Hell Was Tucker Carlson Thinking?

P.S. Help me keep telling these crazy true stories by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: INFLATION BIDENOMICS

Recommended

What the Hell Is Wrong With Tucker Carlson? Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Can the GOP Finally Figure Out GOTV? Stephen Kruiser
No Wonder Gavin Newsom Didn't Want an Audit to Track $24 Billion in Homeless Spending Victoria Taft
The New, Improved RNC Is Zeroing In on the Right Priorities Athena Thorne
Insider Confirms Leftist Bigotry Destroyed NPR Victoria Taft
America Is Now in the Business of Losing Wars Ben Shapiro

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Speaker Johnson Is Preparing to Walk the Plank on Ukraine Aid
Will There Be a Mayorkas Trial?
Food Labels Are Really Starting to Freak Me Out
Advertisement