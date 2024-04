It's Friday, baby. That means tonight I have trashy tacos and exquisite Gavilans to look forward to, but I'm looking forward even more to today's "Five O'Clock Somewhere" live chat with my friends Stephen Kruiser and Ashley McCully, and our VIP Gold family.

Advertisement

See you then — can't wait!

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?