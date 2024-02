I hope everybody had a good weekend — we sure got it off to a good start with Friday's show.

BTW, how long did the post-show Zoom conference call last? When I finally had to bow out on everyone after three hours, it looked like things might be starting to kind of wrap up but it was hard to tell.

Today, we'll probably keep it to an hour. Or so. Probably.

See you then -- can't wait!

