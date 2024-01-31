Joe Biden Just Entered the Presidential Quotes Hall of Fame. Really.

Stephen Green | 3:15 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

—Franklin D. Roosevelt at his first inaugural, 1933.

Advertisement

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

—Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall, 1987.

"If we can but prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people, under the pretense of taking care of them, they must become happy."

—Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Cooper, 1802.

"This is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered at the White House - with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone."

—John F. Kennedy speaking at a dinner honoring multiple Nobel Prize winners, 1962.

“When one side only of a story is heard and often repeated, the human mind becomes impressed with it insensibly.”

—George Washington, letter to Edmund Pendleton, 1795.

"Our friend Elmo is right."

—Joseph R. Biden, addressing the users of Twitter/X, 2024.

If were were watching "Sesame Street" together, this is when the cast would start singing, "One of these things is not like the other..."

Presidentish Joe Biden's social media people thought it wise on Tuesday to jump into the Great Elmo Controversy of 2024. You remember, Elmo, don't you? He's the squeaky-voiced young Muppet who likes to be tickled and learn gentle life lessons. 

Advertisement

Sometimes, Elmo just wants to make sure you're OK.

My comrades over at PJ's sister site, Twitchy, already covered the hysterical replies, ranging from "My dog just rolled around in goose poop, thanks for asking Elmo," to "Every day is a struggle to survive this dystopia," and even, "Elmo, we're about to kick off WW3 and many of the celebrities you hang out with have ties to pedophiles. you tell me. how're we doing?"

You know, Twitter/X stuff. 

Into this minefield of dark humor and downright depressing observations gallops Biden's media team, apparently confident in their ability to spin gold out of Valium.

I would like nothing better right now than to be left alone by Joe Biden, and I'm not even a 12-year-old girl with nice hair. 

Advertisement

Thankfully, Twitter/X had as much fun with Biden's banality as they did with Elmo's.

"One puppet endorsing another puppet," quipped Tim Young. Another said, "Like 4 wars going on and this dude quote tweeting Elmo."

And my personal favorite.

It's like Biden's old friend — another quotable president, Barack Obama — used to say. 

"On this Memorial Day, as our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes — and I see many of them in the audience here today — our sense of patriotism is particularly strong."

Indeed.

      Recommended: Did Obama Just Get Trump Off the Hook?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Recommended

Did Obama Just Get Trump Off the Hook? Stephen Green
Karine Jean-Pierre Hits a New Low Lincoln Brown
Stacey Abrams' Grievance Racket Is Running Out of Money Chris Queen
Fani Willis Avoids One Courtroom Showdown Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: The UN Is a Great Starting Point for Adding to the Terror Watch List Stephen Kruiser
UPDATE: Trump's Lawyer Walks Back Conflict-of-Interest Accusation in Carroll Case Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
UPDATE: Trump's Lawyer Walks Back Conflict-of-Interest Accusation in Carroll Case
Say Goodbye to America
Did You Miss Any? Here Are the Top 10 VIP Articles for the Month
Advertisement