Joe Biden Just Entered the Presidential Quotes Hall of Fame. Really.

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

—Franklin D. Roosevelt at his first inaugural, 1933.

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

—Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall, 1987.

"If we can but prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people, under the pretense of taking care of them, they must become happy."

—Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Cooper, 1802.

"This is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered at the White House - with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone."

—John F. Kennedy speaking at a dinner honoring multiple Nobel Prize winners, 1962.

“When one side only of a story is heard and often repeated, the human mind becomes impressed with it insensibly.”

—George Washington, letter to Edmund Pendleton, 1795.

"Our friend Elmo is right."

—Joseph R. Biden, addressing the users of Twitter/X, 2024.

If were were watching "Sesame Street" together, this is when the cast would start singing, "One of these things is not like the other..."

Presidentish Joe Biden's social media people thought it wise on Tuesday to jump into the Great Elmo Controversy of 2024. You remember, Elmo, don't you? He's the squeaky-voiced young Muppet who likes to be tickled and learn gentle life lessons.

Sometimes, Elmo just wants to make sure you're OK.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

My comrades over at PJ's sister site, Twitchy, already covered the hysterical replies, ranging from "My dog just rolled around in goose poop, thanks for asking Elmo," to "Every day is a struggle to survive this dystopia," and even, "Elmo, we're about to kick off WW3 and many of the celebrities you hang out with have ties to pedophiles. you tell me. how're we doing?"

You know, Twitter/X stuff.

Into this minefield of dark humor and downright depressing observations gallops Biden's media team, apparently confident in their ability to spin gold out of Valium.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

I would like nothing better right now than to be left alone by Joe Biden, and I'm not even a 12-year-old girl with nice hair.

Thankfully, Twitter/X had as much fun with Biden's banality as they did with Elmo's.

Have you been hacked — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) January 31, 2024

"One puppet endorsing another puppet," quipped Tim Young. Another said, "Like 4 wars going on and this dude quote tweeting Elmo."

And my personal favorite.

Did you let Hunter watch Elmo growing up? pic.twitter.com/WSPSYAIHkn — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 31, 2024

It's like Biden's old friend — another quotable president, Barack Obama — used to say.

"On this Memorial Day, as our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes — and I see many of them in the audience here today — our sense of patriotism is particularly strong."

Indeed.

