Is Rep. Dan Goldman the Most Aggresively Wrong Idiot on Capitol Hill?

You know how when you put a TV on layaway at Walmart you pay them $50 each payday until you cover the entire cost of the TV so you can finally take it home and hang it in your living room, but when you go to Guns "R" Us and pay the first $50 for a pistol on layaway that they just let you have the gun right then and you can pay the rest later?

Advertisement

Yeah, me either.

But according to New York congresscritter Dan Goldman (D-Naturlich), you can buy guns for your next shooting spree on "buy now, pay later" or what he calls "layaway" financing because, clearly, the quarter-of-a-billionaire has never seen the inside of a Walmart, much less your local Guns "R" Us — and has no clue what the meaning is of any of the words he used.

ASIDE: I would love to shop at a place called Guns "R" Us, and I'm pleased to report that I learned today there actually is a store with that name. It's located in Fort Worth, Texas because of course it is.

Maybe you're thinking I made this up but, no, here's Goldman's tweet.

The guns used in the Orlando and Vegas mass shootings were purchased with 'buy now, pay later' financing.



Layaway is meant for holiday gifts or major life purchases, not the guns used for deadly mass shootings.



It's time to end the immediate accessibility of these weapons. https://t.co/aYqPwZur0j — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) January 16, 2024

The replies are brutal, starting with PJ Media's own Charlie Martin.

This rich sonuvabitch has NEVER EVER bought ANYTHING on layaway, and doesn’t know how it works or even what it means. https://t.co/Hv70tvX4JK — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) January 17, 2024

I know some will be offended but sometimes a swear word is all that will do.

"I love how, from your ivory tower, you don’t even know what layaway is," BK McCallum replied. Another asked, "So you're against poor people being able to exercise their rights? Well, that's on brand for you."

Advertisement

Florida State Board of Education's Ryan Petty had perhaps the most on-point reply.

Hey Dan, I bought a bunch of firearms on credit & I’d like the taxpayers to pay off my loans. What do you think? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 17, 2024

Yes, please!

My advice to you, dear reader, is to click on through for more of the replies — but not until you and I have had a chance to discuss the actual issue here.

For all of his misrepresenting of the facts or his misunderstanding about how layaway works, the purpose of Goldman's tweet was to show his support for fellow congresscritter John Larson (D-Conn.) and his so-called Assault Weapons Financing Accountability Act.

The Act, introduced by Larson last summer, "would prohibit loans payable in four or fewer installments, not including down payments, to purchase semiautomatic weapons" and impose fines of up to $100,000 per violation.

Here's the rationale, such as it is:

Such installment loans for weapons drew heightened scrutiny after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter was found to have purchased a gun manufactured by Daniel Defense, which offers financing plans through Credova Financial LLC. The company told Bloomberg that it didn’t finance the gunman’s purchase of firearms.

So, to solve the problem of people with good credit paying for firearms with a Visa or a MasterCard, we're going to stop people with poor credit from buying firearms on layaway or through a Buy Now/Pay Later (BNPL) finance company.

Advertisement

Gun control was originally introduced — by Democrats — to stop black people from defending themselves from white people who happened to be Democrats. So let's give Larson and Goldman a little bit of credit (but nothing on layaway) because they at least have extended their bias to cover poor people of any color who need to defend themselves.

On the other hand, if Goldman's support for the misleadingly named Assault Weapons Financing Accountability Act is predicated on the idea that people should pay cash for their guns... buddy, I am so far out ahead of you on this one.

My advice to you is that anytime Rep. Goldman says anything, demand payment in full, cash upfront and on the table before you begin to take him seriously.

And probably not even then.

Recommended: Chinese Women Are Voting Against Communism With Their Uteri