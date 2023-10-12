Bidenomics Has People More Stressed Out Than Obamanomics Ever Did

Bidenomics — the word the White House uses to describe the President’s economic program — has Americans more stressed out than at any time since the 2007-2008 subprime mortgage crisis that melted down the U.S. economy.

Tipp Insights reported on Thursday that its IBD/TIPP Financial Stress Index has “reached its highest level since December 2008, with all 36 demographic groups experiencing elevated stress.” In other words, it doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, man or woman or man pretending to be a woman, rich or poor, young or old, college grad or high school dropout, North or South, or East or West — Bidenomics has pretty much everybody stressed out.

Say, maybe Presidentish Joe Biden really is a uniter.

The index ranges from 0 to 100. A higher number means more stress and a reading of 50.0 is the neutral point.

The TIPP polling organization noted that “the average financial stress level under President Biden’s policies is the highest at 65.6, compared to the past two presidents.” That’s actually higher than it was during Barack Obama’s first term. Then, our stress level stood at 61.1 after the subprime crisis had thrown millions out of work and destroyed the savings of millions more. During Obama’s second term, it had dropped to 57.7.

Say, maybe Biden really is more accomplished than Obama.

“The current level,” TIPP reported, “is also significantly higher than the financial stress level of 54.4 recorded during Trump’s presidency.”

To be fair, we had peace and prosperity back in those olden times of yore… from 2017-2019. The COVID lockdowns of 2020 and the resulting recession undoubtedly tainted Trump’s score, which otherwise would have been better.

Here’s the situation after nearly three years of Bidenomics:

To summarize, Bidenflation, as measured by the TIPP CPI, is 16.7%, leading to higher costs for Americans and increased financial stress. Many struggle to make ends meet as wages lag behind inflation, with six in ten Americans living paycheck to paycheck. Gasoline prices surpassing $3.50 per gallon further strain finances, while the return of student loan payments and concerns about government spending contribute to economic uncertainties. Additionally, the Fed’s rate hikes and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict compound fears of a recession, with widespread disapproval of President Biden’s handling of the economy, even among Democrats.

Adding to our stress, there’s now a medium-sized war in the Middle East that could turn into a large one. Oil prices have already spiked and there are calls in Congress to sanction Iran’s oil sales. I hate to point fingers [Editor’s note: Steve doesn’t hate to point fingers.] but Biden’s objectively pro-Iran foreign policy made the Hamas War inevitable, so this is all on him.

Say, maybe Biden isn’t actually China’s tool.

Even otherwise loyal Democrat politicians can’t deny the horrible truth of Bidenomics. While they publically claim to be “loving the Biden economy,” according to a Politico report from two weeks ago [paywalled link], “some allied Democrats fear he’s made a serious misstep” by putting the Biden name on this economy.

Most tellingly, we learned in September that the median American income is no longer enough to afford a median American home. The same goes for the median new car price, which now tops $48,000. When a typical income can’t buy a typical house or typical car, the middle class as we’ve known it for 75 years no longer functions under Bidenomics.

The Heartland Institute’s Chris Talgo wrote in August that “61 percent of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck.” That includes “about 75 percent of those earning less than $50,000 and 65 percent of those making $50,000 to $100,000.”

As a result, we’ve maxed out our credit cards and have been dipping into our retirement accounts to make ends meet.

“Incredibly,” Talgo added, “even 45 percent of Americans earning more than $100,000 say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

$100k is barely enough to make it under Bidenomics.

No wonder everybody is so stressed out.

Bidenomics managed to do all this to you, me, and our neighbors even without a major crash like 2007-08. I can only imagine how stressed out we’re going to be when the bills for Bidenomics’ profligate spending and innovation-crushing malinvestments in “clean” energy finally come due.

