'Dementia Joe' Needs Hunter to Help Him Answer a Question from... a Child?

Dementia Joe was in full effect Tuesday in Ireland, as the visiting POTUS required guidance from disgraced son Hunter Biden to help him answer a child’s question. The sad event is on display in the latest official White House transcript, perhaps the most difficult transcription job since the King James Bible.

Addressing embassy employees and their children, the alleged president was asked by one youngster, “What’s the top step to success?”

“Becoming Ted Kennedy’s attack dog against Clarence Thomas and then riding that fame all the way to the White House, while using my position in the Senate and the Obama White House to get rich off of official graft,” Biden answered at once with seeming authority.

I’m kidding, of course. Biden is genetically incapable of uttering a truth and, besides, the kid’s simple question befuddled The Most Powerful Man in the World™.

“What’s the top what?” Biden asked in reply.

“Step — steps — step to success.”

After a little more back and forth, clearing up that the child wanted to know what steps to take to be successful, Biden finally settled on telling the kid, “Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID.”

Man, do I wish I had video of the kid’s face at that moment.

“What — why — what,” Biden then stammered, “are we talking about here?”

This is where Hunter stepped up, like all of us used to when my great-grandmother’s senile dementia left her obviously confused. “If you can,” Hunter explained to his dad, “what’s the — what’s the key to success?”

Finally, Biden settled on an answer.

“The key to success is whenever you disagree with someone, it’s okay to question their judgment — whether they’re right or wrong — but it’s never okay to question their motive.”

Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, John McCain, Sarah Palin, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and Donald Trump would all like a word, Mr. President.

Biden then told a story about how he once questioned the motives of Republican Sen. Jesse Helms, who was opposed to the Americans with Disabilities Act that Biden was helping work its way through the Senate.

So according to Biden, he went to talk to the Senate Majority leader, Republican Bob Dole, about it:

I walked in, and I guess I looked like I was angry. And he looked at me, and he said, “What’s the matter, Joe?” I was 32 years old. And I said — and I went on about Jesse Helms, that he has no social redeeming value. “How could he possibly say things like that?” I couldn’t believe it.

The Americans with Disabilities Act passed the Senate in 1989. Biden was just shy of his 47th birthday.

Anyway, according to Biden, Dole explained that Helms and his wife had actually adopted a disabled child, and he learned his lesson!

I went and apologized to Jesse Helms, because the idea that I disagreed with everything he said, but when he — but the suggestion that he’s doing it because he didn’t care about people with disabilities was wrong. I questioned his motive. I never did that again.

C’mon, man — Joe’s made a very profitable career out of doing exactly that, again and again.

After a little more idle chit-chat, Hunter stepped back in to get POTUS back on track.

“You’re supposed to do the rope line, Dad,” he said, again according to the transcript.

“I’m supposed to do the rope line?”

Hunter explained, “Just to say hi to everybody.”

The country is in the very best of hands — Hunter’s.

