Parents, Juan Williams Thinks You're Racist

Fox News contributor Juan Williams has a message for parents opposed to critical race theory instruction in their schools: “You’re racists!”

In his Monday column for The Hill, Williams writes that “Trump-imitating Republicans think they have struck political gold” with a “Culture Wars” campaign “dressed up as a defense of little children.”

After white supremacists spilled blood in defense of keeping up Confederate statues in 2017, the GOP candidate for governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie, said the monuments should stay up as a matter of heritage and history. His TV advertising featured threatening images of Latino gangs, labeled illegal immigrants, involved in murder and rape. The racially loaded “Culture Wars” campaign, straight from then-President Trump’s playbook, gave Gillespie a push, but he ultimately lost the race to Democrat Ralph Northam.

This is the same Northam who in college either dressed up in blackface or as a Klansman and the same Gillespie who even the Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis argued “isn’t running a racist campaign.”

You probably won’t be surprised when I tell you that Williams again repeats the demonstrably false “very fine people” smear against former President Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to paint the comparatively milquetoast Glenn Youngkin as a Trump clone.

Williams also whitewashes — can we still use that word? — exactly what CRT is.

Recommended: Desperate Democrats Aren’t Making Sausage, They’re Dropping Live Pigs Into a Woodchipper

He called it a “classroom discussion of Black Lives Matter protests or slavery” that parents fear “could upset some children, especially white children who might feel guilt.”

If you’re teaching children to feel guilty about a practice that ended almost 160 years ago — by a largely white army, I might add — you might have an agenda that’s something quite other than fighting racism.

Just so we’re clear, CRT is Marxism dressed up in the language of so-called anti-racism, which is about teaching white kids that they’re racists because they’re white and teaching kids of other colors that they’re victims because they’re not white.

All to drive up the grievances and division that Marxists thrive on.

Or as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on ABC’s The View last week, “I would like black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their blackness, but in order to do that, I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. So somehow, this is a conversation that has gone in the wrong direction.”

.@CondoleezzaRice says no to the racist critical race theory! pic.twitter.com/c5zNqKddYj — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 20, 2021

“Everything is racist!” has descended beyond parody, to a deep hell-like place where even being against racism is racism.

Either that or Juan Williams is still just a party hack who will say anything to further the Democrat agenda.

Or maybe there isn’t a difference.

Exit Question: What are parents’ rights, if not the right to raise and educate our own children?