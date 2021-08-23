REVOLTING: Aussies Shooting Rescue Dogs Dead in Anti-COVID Effort

Shooting rescue dogs? Who DOES that?

I have to apologize in advance for even reporting this to you, but it’s vital to know just how insane Australia has gone in their anti-COVID fight.

But in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, several rescue dogs were shot dead last by local authorities. According to Angus Thompson in the Sidney Morning Herald, the rural Bourke Shire Council “killed the dogs to prevent volunteers at a Cobar-based animal shelter from travelling to pick up the animals.”

A spokesman from Australia’s Office of Local Government (OLG) said that they had “been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

An investigation has been launched but the local council refused to comment and the shelter declined to comment for the Herald story.

Brace yourself for this next bit:

A source who is familiar with the arrangement said the shelter volunteers were distressed and had COVID-safe measures in place to handle the dogs, one of which was a new mother.

NSW Health reports there have been no locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Cobar in recent weeks.

Not deaths. Not even hospitalization. Not a single CASE. And for that, they shot dogs.

I feel sick

Aussies are getting fed up, too.

Protests are underway at the Queensland-New South Wales border. It comes a day after restrictions tightened for essential workers trying to enter the Sunshine State. https://t.co/Wn8t3L9sTB #COVID19 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/XpcVHuNik8 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) August 22, 2021

And: Australian Police Use Tear Gas, Pepper Spray, Rubber Bullets Against Melbourne Protests After 200+ Days in Lockdown.

Over the weekend, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison basically said that the beatings will continue until morale improves. “You can’t live with lockdowns forever,” he told the government-run ABC News, “and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70%.”

At this time, “Less than 30% of Australians over the age of 16 are currently fully vaccinated,” so it’s a safe bet that the country’s Communist China-style lockdowns will continue for quite some time.