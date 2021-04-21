The Clinical Horrors of China's Slow-Motion Genocide Against the Uighur People

More genocidal horrors have been revealed in Communist China’s remote Xinjiang province by an exiled gynecologist claiming to have taken part in 80 or more forced sterilizations each day on local Uighur women.

Interviewed in Istanbul, Turkey, where she’s lived in exile since 2011, Dr. Gülgine (only name given) described that the procedures “took about five minutes each, but the women were crying because they did not know what was happening to them.”

Japan Forward reports that “Gülgine herself carried out sterilizations at a hospital in Urumqi, capital of the autonomous region” of Xinjiang, where some 12-plus million ethnic Uighurs live.

“Autonomous region” ought to come with scare quotes, because the Communist thugs who rule from far-away Beijing have been indulging in a slow-motion genocide in Xinjiang for a generation or longer.

ASIDE: Please understand that in this article, every instance of "China" refers to the Communist government of mainland China, not the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The numbers in the Japan Forward report are horrifying:

Since 2014, the number of residents who were sterilized in the autonomous region had increased rapidly, according to Chinese government statistics. As of 2018, there were about 60,000 men and women who were sterilized by the binding of the seminal duct and fallopian tubes, about 14 times as many as in 2013. Procedures to implant IUDs were performed at a rate of 200,000 to 300,000 people each year. As of 2017, about 3.12 million women had been fitted with this contraceptive device, accounting for 60% of married women of childbearing age.

“I understood the meaning of the surgery, but I later learned that it was a policy for the Uyghur,” Gülgine said, “and I too was sterilized.”

Gülgine’s story and others like it come close on the heels of eyewitness reports and satellite photos of mass reeducation camps. An estimated one million Uighurs are detained in their own “autonomous region” by Chinese authorities at any one time.

Beijing has even bragged about the deleterious effects on Uighur birthrates.

In a tweet since deleted by Twitter, China’s U.S. embassy account said back in January:

Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent.

Well, that’s one way to describe the forced sterilization of over three million women and an untold number of men.

According to official Chinese National Bureau of Statistics figures published by Hong Kong Free Press in February, “between 2017 and 2019, the birth rate in Xinjiang almost halved, dropping from 15.88 per cent in 2017 to 8.14 in 2019.”

If Adolph Hitler had had the patience of Xi Jinping, he might just have gotten away with eliminating all of Europe’s 12 million pre-war Jewish population instead of just half of them.

China took the “Never again!” lament and turned it around to “How do we improve on what Hitler tried?”

China’s ruthlessness — genocidal and otherwise — might be explained in part by the Communist country’s own self-inflicted birth dearth.

Gordon Chang wrote a fascinating piece for National Interest last month, going into great detail about what he called “history’s most dramatic demographic collapse in the absence of war or disease.”

“Today,” Chang claimed, China “has a population more than four times larger than America’s. By 2100, the U.S. will probably have more people than China.”

Chang also notes that while China scrapped its 1980 “one-child policy” in 2016, “births have fallen every year,” regardless.

The oncoming demographic train wreck puts China in two binds.

We in the West usually think of Beijing as playing a long game in its foreign policy. But with an aging and shrinking population, China may have a very limited window of opportunity to achieve regional dominance by kicking the United States out of the western Pacific (or even further east, past Hawaii).

If Xi sometimes seems like a man in a reckless hurry to tangle with the U.S., that could be why.

Domestically, the problem is even more of a threat to the Chinese Communist Party.

Lacking any kind of democratic legitimacy, the CCP gains its authority in great part by promoting Han ethnic superiority. Beijing can’t allow ethnic Uighurs to gain population share against the ethnically Han Chinese people.

So by the cold logic of Beijing’s communist-nationalist fusion, the Uighurs must be done away with — all in a way that won’t arouse so much global outrage that it threatens the CCP’s rule.

It’s pure evil, but short of a war no one (including yours truly) wants to fight, China will almost certainly get away with genocide.