THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Greetings, fellow mourners, from your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

Thursday marks the last of your Trump Era VIP Gold Live Chats with Bryan Preston, Stephen Kruiser, and Yours Truly.

When we reconvene next week, it will be under the Biden Administration.

Our best hope is that the reeducation camps have decent WiFi.

But we do hope you’ll join us for all the good cheer the three of us can muster, and with the number of lovely adult beverages I suspect we’ll be imbibing, there ought to be a decent amount of cheer.

As always, we’ll take your questions in our infamous Ask Us Anything format.

What could go wrong? Or even right?

There’s really only one way to find out.

So check in with us at 3:30pm Eastern on Thursday as we ring out the new and ring in the old — and that’s not a typo.