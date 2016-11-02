send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

By Stephen Green 2016-11-02T12:56:07
chat comments

rcp-nov-2

Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning and found myself transported back in time to August 10.

The Electoral College map you see above is the latest poll-averaged result from RealClearPolitics, and it is an exact match for my "Trump Top-End Result" scenario from nearly three months ago. It's been a tumultuous twelve weeks, proceeding from "Too close to call" to "Trump has made enormous strides" to "Hillary can't be stopped" and right back again today to "Too close to call."

How does Trump get to 270 from 265?

Let's see if we can't find a path or two.

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2016/11/02/wargaming-the-electoral-college-47/

Related: Wargaming the Electoral College
Popular Now
Fake Hate Crime Epidemic Peaks Just Days Before Christmas
comments
On Fox News: DOJ-FBI Fails to Investigate Crimes Against the Electoral College
comments
Olivia Wilde Chops Off Hair, Doesn't Want to Look Like Melania Trump
comments
Editor's Choice
Wives Withholding Sex from Trump-Voting Husbands?!?
comments
My Son Is Starting to Forget the Life We Lived
comments
Why You Should Be Demanding Cursive in Your Child's School
comments
Copyright © 2005-2016 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 