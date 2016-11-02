Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning and found myself transported back in time to August 10.

The Electoral College map you see above is the latest poll-averaged result from RealClearPolitics, and it is an exact match for my "Trump Top-End Result" scenario from nearly three months ago. It's been a tumultuous twelve weeks, proceeding from "Too close to call" to "Trump has made enormous strides" to "Hillary can't be stopped" and right back again today to "Too close to call."

How does Trump get to 270 from 265?

Let's see if we can't find a path or two.