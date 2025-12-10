WOW: Erika Kirk UNLEASHES on the Haters — Like Candace Owens

She's had it.

Erika Kirk's stoicism and composure took a holiday for a couple of minutes on Fox News Tuesday, as she COMPLETELY UNLOADED on haters—among them, undoubtedly, podcaster and former Charlie Kirk colleague Candace Owens.

Kirk has six interviews scheduled this week on Fox News shows. On Tuesday's edition of the show Outnumbered, she showed a side I've never seen since the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk. And I can't blame her. Not one bit.

Candace Owens' latest project is to leave the impression that somehow Charlie Kirk's assassination was an "inside job" by those in his Turning Point USA and The Charlie Kirk Show universe. The only thing she hasn't said about the situation is whether she thinks Erika was "in on it."

Owens has taken a break from calling the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, a man and asking whether there's any proof that successful podcaster Tim Pool's property was really shot up a few days ago. Now, she is accusing high-level Turning Point USA insiders — friends of Charlie —of doing things that led to his murder.

Of course, she doesn’t explicitly say they pulled a trigger or anything, but she has been incessantly “asking questions” about Kirk’s murder being an “inside job.” Owens has raised the specter of “betrayal” surrounding the 31-year-old founder of TPUSA. She's alluded to the idea that TPUSA "leadership knew" about threats and chose to do nothing. She's also promised to "name names" and provide evidence for this conspiracy to murder Kirk.

WATCH: Erika Kirk joins Outnumbered and addresses for the first time conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s assassination and where he is buried. pic.twitter.com/w3wfonNZsU — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) December 10, 2025

Erika Kirk is sick of all of it.

"I've got to say, I've never seen you like this," host Harris Faulkner said to Kirk.

"This is righteous anger," Kirk told Faulker. "This is not OK. It is not healthy."

But she wasn't done.

"This is a mind virus," she said after commenting, "Come after me. I don't care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole."

"But when you go after my family — my Turning Point family, my Charlie Kirk Show family — when you go after the people that I love — and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because they're somehow 'in on this' — no," she continued.

As for capturing the man accused of killing her husband, as angry Kirk sputtered, "I believe in the ju - ju - judicial system. I do. We have a helluva team working on this — excuse my French. But this is not OK."

Have you ever heard Erika Kirk curse and sputter in public? Me neither.

Without naming names, she had a message for the haters: "[J]ust know that your words are very powerful, but we are human. My team are not machines and they're not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats — you name it, I have it."

She spoke of being thankful she wasn't there that day, but "my team was rocked to the core. So why every single day did they have to be dragged through the mud, analyzed, hyper-analyzed...?"

Here's the fuller exchange:

Erika Kirk has officially reached her breaking point.



She just blew the doors off the conspiracy machine targeting her family.



In a raw moment on Fox, Erika torched the grifters like Candace Owens who are attacking her loved ones and profiting off their trauma.



Even Harris… pic.twitter.com/zUQoT15KuD — Overton (@overton_news) December 10, 2025

But Owens has gone beyond quasi-accusing people of conspiracy to commit murder and has tried to harm Turning Point USA in another way — by encouraging people to ask for their donations back because "you were lied to."

In an edition of her podcast this week, Owens asked who stood to gain the most from Kirk's assassination.

We don't know everyone on the list making money from this murderous act, but we know one of the names on it is Candace Owens.

